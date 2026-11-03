How to get Lyon 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, Ligue 1 ticket prices, Groupama Stadium information and more

For the third season in-a-row Ligue 1 outfit, Lyon (Olympique Lyonnais), are gunning for glory on both domestic and European fronts. You can secure seats to see them action by purchasing match tickets today.

Paulo Fonseca, who was hired as manager by the Lyon owners in January 2025, will be looking to push on after a promising 18+ months in the hotseat. Lyon finished 4th in the Ligue 1 standings last season, their best league performance since 2020/21 (when they finished 4th as well).

Les Gones made a fast start to the current campaign, winning three and drawing two of their opening five Ligue 1 encounters. They've been particularly impressive in their own backyard, winning four of their first five matches at the Groupama Stadium, scoring 2+ goals during each of those victories.

Want to watch the likes of Zachary Athekame, Ernest Nuamah and Corentin Tolisso in action this season, let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at Lyon matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

Upcoming Lyon fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Tickets Location Thu, Nov 5 (6.45pm) UEL: Real Sociedad vs Lyon Tickets Anoeta Stadium (San Sebastián) Sun, Nov 8 (5.15pm) Ligue 1: Brest vs Lyon Tickets Stade Francis-Le Blé (Brest) Sat, Nov 21 (8.45pm) Ligue 1: Lille vs Lyon Tickets Stade Pierre Mauroy (Lille) Thu, Nov 26 (9pm) UEL: Lyon vs Lillestrøm Tickets Groupama Stadium (Lyon) Sun, Nov 29 (8.45pm) Ligue 1: Lyon vs Monaco Tickets Groupama Stadium (Lyon) Sun, Dec 6 (8.45pm) Ligue 1: Troyes vs Lyon Tickets Stade de l'Aube (Troyes) Thu, Dec 10 (9pm) UEL: Lyon vs Union Saint-Gilloise Tickets Groupama Stadium (Lyon) Sun, Dec 13 (8.45pm) Ligue 1: Lyon vs Marseille Tickets Groupama Stadium (Lyon) Sun, Jan 3 (3pm) Ligue 1: Le Mans vs Lyon Tickets Stade Marie-Marvingt (Le Mans) Sun, Jan 17 (8.45pm) Ligue 1: Lyon vs Lorient Tickets Groupama Stadium (Lyon)

How to buy Lyon tickets

Official tickets for Lyon (Olympique Lyonnais) matches can be purchased directly from the official OL online ticketing platform (billetterie.ol.fr).

For standard matches, tickets generally go on sale to the general public a few weeks to two months before kick-off, following a priority window for season ticket holders and club members.

Priority Window 1 : Season ticket holders (Abonnés) looking for extra seats.

: Season ticket holders (Abonnés) looking for extra seats. Priority Window 2 : Members of the MyOL loyalty program.

: Members of the MyOL loyalty program. General Sale: Open to everyone with a free account, provided seats remain.

In addition, fans can purchase Lyon match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are Lyon tickets?

Official ticket prices for Lyon (Olympique Lyonnais) matches typically start at €15-€25 for standard league fixtures and scale up past €180+ for premium blocks or gala matches (such as against PSG or Marseille).

Tickets are categorized based on proximity to the pitch and quality of the view:

Supporter & Corner Tiers (€15 - €25) : The lowest price tier. These seats are located behind the goals (the Virages) or in the corner blocks (e.g, Block 107).

: The lowest price tier. These seats are located behind the goals (the Virages) or in the corner blocks (e.g, Block 107). Standard Mid-Tier & Longside (€26 - €65) : Excellent value seats located on the upper and mid-levels of the side stands (Tribune Est and Tribune Ouest).

: Excellent value seats located on the upper and mid-levels of the side stands (Tribune Est and Tribune Ouest). Premium General Admission (€76 - €120+) : Prime sideline blocks located in the lower tiers closest to the halfway line and player benches.

: Prime sideline blocks located in the lower tiers closest to the halfway line and player benches. VIP & Hospitality (€150 - €300+): Executive club packages including lounge access (such as Salon des Lumières), padded seating, and gourmet catering.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Groupama Stadium

Groupama Stadium (also known as Parc Olympique Lyonnais) is a state-of-the-art, 59,186-capacity venue located in Décines-Charpieu, a suburb of Lyon, France.

Opened in 2016 as the third-largest stadium in France, it serves as the home ground for the Ligue 1 football club, Lyon (Olympique Lyonnais) and is globally renowned for its futuristic design, multi-sport versatility, and world-class concert acoustics.

For 65 years, Lyon played at the historic Stade de Gerland. However, to match the club’s growing European ambitions, iconic OL club president Jean-Michel Aulas proposed a brand-new, privately-funded stadium project in 2008.

The stadium was officially inaugurated in January 2016, with a resounding 4-1 victory for Lyon over Troyes, with Alexandre Lacazette scoring the stadium's historic first goal.

Memorable moments at the Groupama Stadium

2018 UEFA Europa League Final : European football took centre stage as Atlético Madrid comfortably defeated Olympique de Marseille 3-0, courtesy of a masterful brace from Antoine Griezmann.

: European football took centre stage as Atlético Madrid comfortably defeated Olympique de Marseille 3-0, courtesy of a masterful brace from Antoine Griezmann. 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Final : The stadium became the epicenter of women's football. In front of a sold-out crowd of 57,900, the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) captured global glory by defeating the Netherlands 2-0 to win their fourth World Cup title.

: The stadium became the epicenter of women's football. In front of a sold-out crowd of 57,900, the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) captured global glory by defeating the Netherlands 2-0 to win their fourth World Cup title. 2024 Paris Summer Olympics: The venue hosted several football matches during the Olympic tournament, adding an Olympic legacy to its history.

Music Megastars: The stadium has hosted legendary concert stops, including Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in 2024 (pulling in over 59,000 fans), Coldplay, The Rolling Stones and Linkin Park.

Lyon records and statistics

Lyon (Olympique Lyonnais), affectionately known as Les Gones ('The Kids'), is one of France’s most historically prestigious football clubs.

Founded in 1950, the club evolved from a domestic cup specialist in the mid-20th century into a European powerhouse that completely dominated French football during the 2000s.

Club honours and trophy highlights

Ligue 1 : 7 Titles (2001-02, 2002-03, 2003-04, 2004-05, 2005-06, 2006-07, 2007-08)

: 7 Titles (2001-02, 2002-03, 2003-04, 2004-05, 2005-06, 2006-07, 2007-08) Coupe de France : 5 Titles (1963-64, 1966-67, 1972-73, 2007-08, 2011-12)

: 5 Titles (1963-64, 1966-67, 1972-73, 2007-08, 2011-12) Coupe de la Ligue: 1 Title (2000-01)

Individual Player Records

Most Appearances: Serge Chiesa (547), Grégory Coupet (520)

Most Goals: Fleury Di Nallo (222), Alexandre Lacazette (201)

The Seven-in-a-Row Record

Lyon holds the all-time French record for the most consecutive Ligue 1 titles (7), achieved between 2002 and 2008. At the time, this was an all-time record across Europe's top five leagues.

The 2006 Painted Derby Taunt

Before the fierce Rhône-Alpes Derby against Saint-Étienne in April 2006, Lyon players boldly walked onto the pitch with their faces and hair painted in the club's red, white, and blue colours. They backed up the bravado by demolishing their rivals 4-0 to clinch their fifth consecutive league title on the night.

The Academy Goldmine

As they are known as Les Gones ('The Kids' in local dialect), unsurprisingly Lyon's academy is one of Europe's most famous talent factories. It has developed world-class stars including Karim Benzema, Alexandre Lacazette, Anthony Martial, Samuel Umtiti, and Corentin Tolisso.