How to get Arsenal Champions League 2026/27 tickets: Where to buy, ticket prices, league phase fixtures and more

Following last season's memorable campaign that saw Arsenal claim the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years and finish as UEFA Champions League runners-up, demand to see the Gunners play live has reached an all-time high. Don't give up hope of securing seats at upcoming matches though, as you can still book tickets today.

Arsenal memorably won all of their eight league phase encounters, en route to reaching the 2026 Champions League Final. In fact, they didn't lose a single game in normal time throughout the whole competition, only succumbing to eventual winners, Paris Saint-Germain, on penalties in the Budapest showpiece encounter.

Mikel Arteta's men have some standout Champions League fixtures in store over the coming weeks/months, including against Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid. Are they set for another euphoric European run?

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at Arsenal's Champions League matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

What are Arsenal's Champions League 2026/27 fixtures?

Date (local time) Fixture Venue Tickets Tue, October 13 (8pm) Arsenal vs Lille Emirates Stadium (London) Tickets Wed, October 21 (9pm) Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Allianz Arena (Munich) Tickets Wed, November 4 (9pm) Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Fortuna Arena (Prague) Tickets Tue, November 24 (8pm) Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Emirates Stadium (London) Tickets Wed, December 9 (8pm) Arsenal vs Real Madrid Emirates Stadium (London) Tickets Wed, January 20 (9pm) Real Betis vs Arsenal Estadio de La Cartuja (Seville) Tickets Wed, January 27 (8pm) Arsenal vs Sabah Emirates Stadium (London) Tickets

How to buy Arsenal Champions League tickets

Due to unprecedented demand and 100% digital turnstile access at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal allocates tickets through a structured system:

Season Ticket Holders: Guaranteed seats for all 19 Premier League and 4 Champions League (league phase) home matches. Unused tickets can be relisted via the club's official resale platform.

Red Membership Ballots: Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballots for paid Red Members. Members must register during a specific application window weeks before each match.

Official Ticket Exchange: If a match sells out, official members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned face-value tickets directly from season ticket holders via the Arsenal Ticket Exchange.

Hospitality Packages: Premium hospitality options, including Club Level seats, fine dining, and executive box access, are available directly through Arsenal's official hospitality portal for both Premier League and Champions League matches.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: For sold-out fixtures or last-minute matchday access, supporters can source tickets via verified secondary ticketing platforms like Live Football Tickets.

How much do Arsenal Champions League tickets cost?

Arsenal categorises home matches at the Emirates Stadium in three tiers (Category A, B, and C), which determine face-value ticket pricing:

Category A Matches: Premium pricing for top-tier opponents and derbies (e.g, Real Madrid, Tottenham, Manchester City). Prices generally range from £65 to £120+ .

Category B Matches: Mid-tier opponents (e.g, Borussia Dortmund, Leeds, Everton) Prices typically range from £45 to £75 .

Category C Matches: Lower-demand opposition (e.g, Sabah, Coventry City, Hull City). Face-value prices start from £35 to £55 .

Concession Rates: Reduced rates are available across designated tiers for Junior Gunners (Under 18), Young Adult members (18–24), and Senior supporters (Over 66).

Official Membership Requirement: To enter ballot draws or purchase face-value tickets through official channels, fans must hold an active paid Official Club Membership.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

Buying official tickets for Arsenal's away games in the UEFA Champions League is famously difficult due to exceptionally high demand, but the club manages allocations through a strict, transparent priority system. Official face-value ticket prices for away fans in the UEFA Champions League are capped at a maximum of €50 (around £40+).

Official away tickets are exclusively sold via the Away Credits (Priority Points) system. You earn 1 Away Credit for every competitive men's first team away fixture you purchase and attend officially. Credits only last for the current season plus the two previous seasons.

Arsenal's recent Champions League results

Arsenal haven't lost a game in normal time (90 minutes) in Europe since May 7, 2025, when they were defeated 2–1 by Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes. This occurred during the second leg of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League semi-finals. The Gunners were eliminated 3-1 on aggregate.

Date Round/Stage Opponent Score (result) Venue Sep 9, 2026 League phase Napoli 1-0 (win) Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (Naples) May 30, 2026 Final PSG 1-1 (4-3 pens, lost) Puskas Arena (Budapest) May 5, 2026 Semi-final (leg 2) Atlético Madrid 1-0 (win) Emirates Stadum (London) Apr 29, 2026 Semi-final (leg 1) Atlético Madrid 1-1 (draw) Riyadh Air Metropolitano (Madrid) Apr 15, 2026 Quarter-final (leg 2) Sporting CP 0-0 (draw) Emirates Stadum (London) Apr 7, 2026 Quarter-final (leg 1) Sporting CP 1-0 (win) Estádio José Alvalade (Lisbon) Mar 17, 2026 Round of 16 (leg 2) Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 (win) Emirates Stadum (London) Mar 11, 2026 Round of 16 (leg 1) Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 (draw) BayArena (Leverkusen) Jan 28, 2026 League phase FC Kairat 3-2 (win) Emirates Stadum (London) Jan 20, 2026 League phase Inter Milan 3-1 (win) San Siro (Milan)







