Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+19 | Please play responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content  | Publishing Principles
Champions League
team-logoShakhtar Donetsk
Stamford Bridge
team-logoSporting CP
Book Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP Tickets
GOAL-e
Assisted by

How to get Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Shakhtar Donetsk
Sporting CP
Champions League

Shakhtar Donetsk take on Sporting CP in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

The two clubs previously met twice during the 2008 Champions League group stage, with both encounters resulting in 1-0 away victories for the respective visiting sides.

Sporting CP bring an unbeaten five-match run into the fixture, highlighted by a 3-1 Champions League victory over Galatasaray and a dominant 4-0 win against Rio Ave.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Book Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP TicketsBuy Now

When is Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP Champions League kick-off?

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP kicks off on Tuesday, November 3, 2026 at Stamford Bridge in London.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Stamford Bridge

How to buy Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP Champions League tickets?

When looking to buy tickets for the UEFA Champions League match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Sporting CP (taking place at Stamford Bridge in London), you have a few primary avenues and options available:

  • Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official websites of both FC Shakhtar Donetsk and Sporting CP for primary ticket releases, club member sales, and direct box office allocations.
  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.
Book Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP TicketsBuy Now

How much do Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the UEFA Champions League match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Sporting CP vary depending on whether you purchase through official primary club allocations or secondary resale marketplaces:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard General Admission: Typically range from approximately €45 to €140 for regular upper and lower tier seating allocations.
  • Club Member / Category Tiers: Special member-allocated blocks usually range between €60 and €160 depending on exact proximity to the pitch.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Upper Tier / Shortside Seats: Entry-level tickets on resale platforms start at around €50 to €90 for upper-tier or goal-end views.
  • Longside Central Seats: Mid-to-high tier views along the touchline generally range from €100 to €250.
  • VIP & Hospitality Packages: Premium club hospitality and executive lounge options range from €160 to €400+ depending on the exact package inclusions.
Book Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP TicketsBuy Now

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP Champions League: Everything you need to know

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP Form

Shakhtar Donetsk have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches, scoring seven goals and conceding four. Their two most recent outings were Premier League wins — 3-0 against LNZ Cherkasy and 2-0 against Chornomorets Odesa — while their only loss in the run was a 2-0 defeat to Polissya Zhytomyr in late August.

Sporting CP have posted three wins and two draws from their last five, scoring ten goals and conceding three. Their standout result was a 3-1 Champions League victory over Galatasaray, and they also beat Rio Ave 4-0 away from home. Sporting have not lost in any of their last five matches across all competitions.

SHK

SHK - Form

LNZ
W3-0
VRI
W0-3
AEK
W3-1
KOL
W2-1
INT
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SCP

SCP - Form

FAM
D1-1
ARO
D2-2
BRA
W1-3
RCL
W0-2
LAS
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Shakhtar Donetsk and Sporting CP have met twice before, both times in the UEFA Champions League in October and November 2008. Each match was won by the away side — Shakhtar won 1-0 in Lisbon, and Sporting won 1-0 in the return fixture. The series is level at one win apiece, and this will be the first meeting between the clubs in nearly two decades.

Head to Head

Shakhtar DonetskDrawSporting CP
0
0
2
Champions League
Sporting CP badge
Sporting CP
SCP
1
Shakhtar Donetsk badge
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
0
FT
Champions League
Shakhtar Donetsk badge
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
0
Sporting CP badge
Sporting CP
SCP
1
FT
0Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals0/2
Both teams scored0/2
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
3300123+99
W
W
W
3
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
8
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
9
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
10
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
11
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
12
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
320174+36
L
W
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
14
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
3120105+55
D
D
W
15
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
16
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
311143+14
L
W
D
18
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
InterInterINT
310256-13
W
L
L
20
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
310256-13
L
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
310269-33
W
L
L
24
LASKLASKLAS
310269-33
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
310248-43
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
29
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
3003410-60
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google