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Champions League
team-logoLens
Stade Bollaert-Delelis
team-logoComo
Book Lens vs Como Tickets
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How to get Lens vs Como tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Lens
Como
Champions League

Lens take on Como in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

This upcoming encounter marks the first-ever competitive head-to-head meeting between the two clubs in official UEFA competitions.

Como arrives with strong momentum, highlighted by a dominant 4-1 win against RB Leipzig in the Champions League alongside solid performances in Serie A.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lens vs Como, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Lens vs Como Champions League kick-off?

Lens vs Como kicks off at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Stade Bollaert-Delelis

How to buy Lens vs Como Champions League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming UEFA Champions League match between RC Lens and Como 1907 at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, you have several primary options:

  • Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official websites of RC Lens for standard home match ticketing allocations, member sales, and general public box office releases.
  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo.
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How much do Lens vs Como Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Champions League match between RC Lens and Como 1907 vary depending on whether you purchase through official club channels or secondary resale marketplaces:

1. Official Club Channels

  • General Admission / Standard Tiers: Official single-match tickets generally start around €40.00 for basic seating sections.
  • North Stand (Kop / Core Supporters): Standard pricing ranges from €30.00 to €55.00.
  • South Stand (Family & Elevated Views): Official pricing ranges from €40.00 to €70.00.
  • East Stand (Corporate Seating): Official club packages range from €90.00 to €180.00.
  • West Stand (VIP & Executive Boxes): Premium and VIP official allocations range from €150.00 to €250.00.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

  • Short-Side / Upper Tier Resale: Entry-level typically start around €100.00 to €115.00.
  • Category 2 / General Resale Zones: Standard resale seats across general sections range from approximately €120.00 to €150.00.
  • Category 1 / Longside Resale: Prime view seats along the touchline generally cost between €175.00 and €260.00.
  • VIP & Premium Resale Packages: High-demand central sections and hospitality packages can reach €300.00 to €450.00+ depending on availability.
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Lens vs Como Champions League: Everything you need to know

Lens vs Como Form

Lens have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Monaco in Ligue 1, and they have now lost three of their last five games. The bright spot in this run remains their 3-2 Champions League win over Slavia Prague, and they also drew 2-2 with Le Mans. Across these five matches, Lens have scored seven goals and conceded seven.

Como have won three and lost one of their last five matches, with one additional result in the dataset. Their standout result was the 4-1 Champions League victory over RB Leipzig, and they also beat Napoli 2-1 and Genoa 4-1 in Serie A. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 Serie A defeat to Frosinone. Como have scored 12 goals across this five-match run while conceding six.

RCL

RCL - Form

ASM
L2-1
OL
W2-1
SCP
L0-2
TRO
W1-3
CLB
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
COM

COM - Form

FRC
L2-0
ROM
D0-0
FEY
L3-2
FIO
W1-3
MUN
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Lens vs Como: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available between Lens and Como. This fixture represents a first meeting between the two clubs at this level.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
3300123+99
W
W
W
3
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
8
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
9
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
10
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
11
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
12
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
320174+36
L
W
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
14
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
3120105+55
D
D
W
15
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
16
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
311143+14
L
W
D
18
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
InterInterINT
310256-13
W
L
L
20
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
310256-13
L
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
310269-33
W
L
L
24
LASKLASKLAS
310269-33
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
310248-43
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
29
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
3003410-60
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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