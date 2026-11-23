Bologna host Palermo on Tuesday, December 15, 2026 at the Stadio Renato Dell'Ara in Bologna.

Their last competitive meeting came in April 2017, which ended in a tight goalless draw in Sicily, following Bologna's convincing 3-1 home victory earlier that same season. More recently, the two clubs squared off in a July 2023 preseason friendly that produced an entertaining 2-2 stalemate.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Bologna vs Palermo, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Bologna vs Palermo Coppa Italia kick-off?

Bologna vs Palermo kicks off at the Stadio Renato Dell'Ara in Bologna on Tuesday, December 15, 2026.

How to buy Bologna vs Palermo Coppa Italia tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Bologna vs Palermo Coppa Italia match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can buy tickets directly through the official Bologna FC website or the official Bologna FC 1909 app. The club partners with Vivaticket for single-match sales, where you can select your section (such as Curva, Distinti, or Tribune) and complete a mobile-first digital checkout.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Coppa Italia fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Bologna vs Palermo Coppa Italia tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the Bologna vs Palermo Coppa Italia match:

1. Official Club Channels

Curva Sections (Curva Bulgarelli / Curva San Luca): €15 to €25.

€15 to €25. Distinti (Sides/Upper Tiers): €25 to €45.

€25 to €45. Tribuna Coperta (Main Covered Stand): €50 to €90.

€50 to €90. Poltrone / VIP Hospitality: €150 to €350+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Curva San Luca / Shortside Zones: €25 to €45.

€25 to €45. Distinti Laterali / Centrali: €35 to €75.

€35 to €75. Tribuna Coperta / Premium Resale: €75 to €150+.

Bologna vs Palermo Coppa Italia: Everything you need to know

Bologna vs Palermo Form

Bologna have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Inter (1-3). Their most recent outing was a 1-2 win away at Parma, continuing a run that also included a 2-4 victory at AC Milan and a 2-1 home win over Monza. Across those five matches, Bologna scored nine goals and conceded eight, showing a willingness to attack even when exposed at the back.

Palermo have collected three wins and two draws from their last five Serie B fixtures, going unbeaten across that run. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Ascoli, following a 3-1 win over LR Vicenza. The side also drew 3-3 with Pisa and won 2-1 against Carrarese, scoring ten goals and conceding seven across the five games.

Bologna vs Palermo: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two clubs was a 2-2 friendly draw in July 2023. Before that, all four encounters came in Serie A, with the last competitive fixture dating back to April 2017 when Palermo and Bologna drew 0-0. Across the five matches on record, Bologna claimed one win, Palermo claimed one win, and three matches ended level.