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Coppa Italia

Coppa Italia Overview

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Gattuso apologises after Lazio suffer shock Coppa Italia exit

Gennaro Gattuso has offered a sincere apology after Lazio suffered an embarrassing 2-0 defeat to Mantova in the Coppa Italia round of 64 at the Stadio Olimpico. The newly appointed coach took full responsibility for the early cup exit, urging his squad to remain united and work in silence before their gruelling Serie A campaign gets underway.

G. GattusoLazio
FC Internazionale v Hellas Verona FC - Serie A

Inter confirm Chivu contract extension

Inter Milan have officially announced that head coach Cristian Chivu has signed a contract extension that will keep him at San Siro until 2028. The former Nerazzurri defender has been rewarded for a sensational debut season in the dugout that saw the club secure both the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia.

C. ChivuInter
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Coppa Italia, fixtures & results

Wednesday, September 2
Cagliari badge
Cagliari
CGL
1
Hellas Verona badge
Hellas Verona
VER
2
FT
Monday, September 14
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
1
Sudtirol badge
Sudtirol
SUD
0
FT
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
3
Pisa badge
Pisa
PIS
0
FT
Tuesday, December 1
Monza badge
Monza
MON
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
Udinese badge
Udinese
UDI
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
Cremonese badge
Cremonese
CRE
Como badge
Como
COM
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Standings

Zona A

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Ferro Carril Oeste crestFerro Carril Oeste30177635251058
W
D
D
D
W
2Deportivo Moron crestDeportivo Moron30167748291955
L
W
W
W
D
3Godoy Cruz crestGodoy Cruz30157838261252
W
W
W
W
L
4Deportivo Madryn crestDeportivo Madryn301310744281649
W
L
W
L
W
5Colón crestColón30139838251348
W
L
L
L
W

Zona B

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Tristán Suárez crestTristán Suárez301412431151654
D
D
D
W
L
2Temperley crestTemperley301411536241253
W
D
W
W
W
3Gimnasia Jujuy crestGimnasia Jujuy3015874536953
D
W
W
D
D
4Atlanta crestAtlanta30154113428649
D
W
W
L
L
5CA Ferrocarril Midland crestCA Ferrocarril Midland3013893425947
W
W
L
L
W
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Betting spotlight

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