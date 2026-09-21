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Coppa Italia
Coppa Italia Overview
Coppa Italia, fixtures & results
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Wednesday, September 2
Monday, September 14
Tuesday, December 1
Standings
Zona A
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Ferro Carril Oeste
|30
|17
|7
|6
|35
|25
|10
|58
|2
|Deportivo Moron
|30
|16
|7
|7
|48
|29
|19
|55
|3
|Godoy Cruz
|30
|15
|7
|8
|38
|26
|12
|52
|4
|Deportivo Madryn
|30
|13
|10
|7
|44
|28
|16
|49
|5
|Colón
|30
|13
|9
|8
|38
|25
|13
|48
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Zona B
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Tristán Suárez
|30
|14
|12
|4
|31
|15
|16
|54
|2
|Temperley
|30
|14
|11
|5
|36
|24
|12
|53
|3
|Gimnasia Jujuy
|30
|15
|8
|7
|45
|36
|9
|53
|4
|Atlanta
|30
|15
|4
|11
|34
|28
|6
|49
|5
|CA Ferrocarril Midland
|30
|13
|8
|9
|34
|25
|9
|47