How to get Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin tickets: DFB-Pokal prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Bayern Munich host Hertha Berlin on Tuesday, Desember 1, 2026 at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Their most recent competitive meetings took place in the top flight during the 2022–23 season, where Bayern secured a 2-0 victory in Munich. Because Hertha Berlin currently plays in the 2. Bundesliga, competitive clashes between the two clubs have become rare in recent years.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin DFB-Pokal kick-off?

Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday, Desember 1, 2026.

DFB-Pokal - 1/8 Dec 1, 2026 - 14:45 Allianz Arena

How to buy Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin DFB-Pokal tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin DFB-Pokal match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Check the official FC Bayern Munich website and ticketing portal to purchase standard general admission tickets or check member-exclusive priority windows.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming DFB-Pokal fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin DFB-Pokal tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming DFB-Pokal match between Bayern Munich and Hertha Berlin:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission: Prices typically range from approximately €15 to €80 depending on the seating category (such as standing areas versus lower or upper tier seating).

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Regular Seat: Starting around €50 to €100 for upper-tier views and rising significantly higher for prime central seats or high-demand fixtures.

Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin DFB-Pokal: Everything you need to know

Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin Form

Bayern Munich have recorded three wins, one draw, and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 19 goals and conceding seven. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Earlier in that run, they beat RB Leipzig 6-1 and defeated Freiburg 3-1 away from home. A 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Champions League was another result that highlighted a pattern of dropping points despite creating chances in volume.

Hertha Berlin have won four of their last five matches, drawing one, across the second division and the DFB-Pokal. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win at Kaiserslautern. They also beat SSV Jeddeloh 2-0 in the cup and defeated Arminia Bielefeld 1-0 in the league. A goalless draw with Holstein Kiel is the only point dropped in that run.

Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between Bayern Munich and Hertha Berlin came in April 2023, when Bayern won 2-0 at the Allianz Arena in the Bundesliga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, Bayern have won four times and Hertha once, with the sole Hertha victory a 2-0 home win in November 2022 — a match Bayern won the reverse fixture of 3-2 in Berlin in January 2022.