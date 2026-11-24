Since the Spanish Super Cup shifted to its current 4-team mini-tournament format in 2020, we’ve witnessed some stellar semi-final showdowns. You can book tickets today for the upcoming last-4 encounters in Türkiye on February 2 and 3.

With Barcelona and Atletico Madrid clashing in the opening semi-final and Real Madrid taking on Real Sociedad in the other, we are set for another pair of sizzling semi-finals.

Who will progress and book a place in the Final at Rams Park on February 6? You could be in Istanbul to find out in person. Let GOAL take you through all the latest Spanish Super Cup 2026 semi-final ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When are the Spanish Super Cup 2027 semi-finals?

The Spanish Super Cup 2027 semi-finals will take place on Tuesday, February 2, and Wednesday, February 3, with the Final being played on Saturday, February 6. Both last-4 encounters, along with the final, will be held in Istanbul, Türkiye (but at three different venues).

Date (local time) Fixture Tickets Venue (location) Tuesday, February 2 (10pm) Semi-Final: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Tickets Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium (Istanbul) Wednesday, February 3 (10pm) Semi-Final: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Tickets Beşiktaş Stadium (Istanbul)

How to buy Spanish Super Cup 2027 semi-final tickets

The Spanish Super Cup tournament is organized by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). To buy official tickets, you should monitor the following:

The Official Waiting List : The RFEF has partnered with 'Fever' to launch an official ticket waitlist. You can sign up on the Spain Super Cup 2027 Official Waitlist to receive exclusive pre-sale access, match schedules, and price alerts before general release.

: The RFEF has partnered with 'Fever' to launch an official ticket waitlist. You can sign up on the Spain Super Cup 2027 Official Waitlist to receive exclusive pre-sale access, match schedules, and price alerts before general release. Official Federation site : General public sales will eventually launch directly via the RFEF site.

: General public sales will eventually launch directly via the RFEF site. Club Portals: The participating teams, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, and Real Sociedad, will also receive their own official ticket allocations for their respective fan bases. Club members (socios), can check official ticket portals closer to the event.

The RFEF has not yet announced the exact general sale date. Historically, official tickets for the Spanish Super Cup go on sale closer to the tournament dates, typically a few weeks before kick-off.

As the 2027 edition takes place in early February, general public tickets are expected to drop around late December 2026 or January 2027.

In addition to first-hand sales through official ticketing portals, fans can also purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy last-minute tickets through alternative channels.

How much do Spanish Super Cup 2027 semi-final tickets cost?

Official ticket pricing for the 2027 Spanish Super Cup in Istanbul has not been released yet. The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) typically announces the official sales windows, precise seating categories, and face-value costs closer to the tournament kick-off.

As a historical benchmark, official tickets for recent editions in Saudi Arabia started from roughly $25 for the cheapest semi-final seats and around $47 for the final, scaling up heavily for prime lower-tier and VIP positions.

Keep tabs on the official RFEF and club sites for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Where is the Spanish Super Cup 2027 being played?

All three Spanish Super Cup 2027 matches (semi-finals and final) will be played at three different stadiums in Istanbul:

Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium (1st semi-final)

The Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium (currently known for sponsorship reasons as the Chobani Stadium Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Sports Complex) is one of the most legendary, intimidating, and historically significant football arenas in Europe. It's often revered by its passionate fanbase as 'The Temple'.

Located in the vibrant Kadıköy district on the Asian side of Istanbul, this 47,430 to 50,530-capacity all-seater arena serves has been the home ground of Turkish multi-sport giant Fenerbahçe, since opening in 1908.

Beşiktaş Stadium (2nd semi-final)

Beşiktaş Stadium (also known as Tüpraş Stadium) is a modern sports arena located in the heart of Istanbul, right on the edge of the scenic Bosphorus Strait. It is widely considered one of the most beautiful stadium locations in the world, looking out over the water where Europe meets Asia. The stadium holds around 42,684 fans, and has served as the passionate home ground for Beşiktaş since 2016.

Rams Park (Final)

RAMS Park is a world-class football stadium located in the Seyrantepe quarter of the Sarıyer district on the European side of Istanbul. It has served as the home ground for Galatasaray since opening in 2011 and has a capacity of 53,978.

Galatasaray's previous stadium, the Ali Sami Yen Stadium, which had been in use for 60+ years and was renowned for its incredibly intense atmosphere, was apparently on the verge of collapse and that a major stadium disaster could have occurred had it remained in use.

Recent Spanish Super Cup semi-final results

2020

Jeddah: King Abdullah Sports City

Valencia 1-3 Real Madrid

Barcelona 2-3 Atletico Madrid

2021

Played in Spain behind closed doors, due to COVID

Real Sociedad 1-1 Barcelona (Barca won on pens)

Real Madrid 1-2 Athletic Club

2022

Riyadh: King Fahd International Stadium

Barcelona 2-3 (a.e.t.) Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid 1-2 Athletic Club

2023

Riyadh: King Fahd International Stadium

Real Madrid 1-1 Valencia (Real Madrid won on pens)

Real Betis 2-2 Barcelona (Barcelona won on pens)

2024

Riyadh: King Saud University Stadium

Real Madrid 5-3 (a.e.t.) Atletico Madrid

Barcelona 2-0 Osasuna

2025

Jeddah: King Abdullah Sports City

Barcelona 2-0 Athletic Club

Real Madrid 3-0 Mallorca

2026

Jeddah: King Abdullah Sports City