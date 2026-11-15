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Christian Pulisic 1-1GOAL

'He makes the game easy' - Christian Pulisic rediscovers his USMNT joy with Haiti brace and inspires his young teammates

Christian Pulisic's brace in the USMNT's 6-0 win over Haiti was about more than goals: family, finding his joy again, and inspiring the next generation of American stars.

  • MIAMI -- As his first of two goals hit the back of the net, Christian Pulisic, all smiles, ran towards the crowd, and he was greeted by warmth. His parents, his brother, his sister, his nieces - all had come to the game. Much of his family lives in Florida. They weren't going to miss it, nor were they going to miss the hugs that came after he scored.

    Moments later, Pulisic was celebrating again, but this time, he darted to the other corner. And, while the first goal gave Pulisic a chance to celebrate with family, it was the second that felt more like a homecoming. With one swing of the foot, Pulisic was well and truly back with the U.S. Men's National Team.

    Saturday's 6-0 win over Haiti was his first game since the World Cup crashed to a halt. This summer was supposed to be a legacy-defining time for Pulisic, but he was never quite able to get out of first gear due to injury. The final vision of him at this home World Cup was him limping off, too hurt to help put an end to the eventual Belgium avalanche that buried the USMNT.

    Two goals against Haiti in the CONCACAF Nations League won't erase that image for the outside world, but that wasn't what this was about for Pulisic. This game and this camp were about the simple things. Wearing that USMNT shirt. Spending time with his friends. More than anything, enjoying it all.

    "It was just great to see everyone," Pulisic said after the game. "I'm just excited. It was great. It was a great performance from the team, and it's good to be back in the mix, scoring some goals and winning the game."

    For much of Saturday's blowout, it looked like Pulisic's homecoming would be a relatively quiet one. Then, suddenly, it wasn't, as Pulisic started the USMNT barrage.

  • Feeling good

    Haiti v United States - CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinal
    Getty Images Sport

    Pulisic scored two goals in two minutes to kickstart the USMNT onslaught.

    Pulisic's first goal came from the spot and, in truth, it was probably harder than it looked. So much so that an extended VAR review happened. The eventual decision? Penalty, and Pulisic stepped up and buried it, allowing him that moment with his family on the side of the pitch.

    Seemingly instantly, Pulisic was celebrating again, and this one required a bit more work. After receiving the ball in midfield, Pulisic drove towards the Haiti box. He looked up, saw some space, and picked out a corner. Haitian goalkeeper Alexandre Pierre could do little to stop Pulisic's shot as it slid into the back of the net.

    Part of the goal was simply opportunity, Pulisic said after the game. Part of it, though, was confidence, too.

    "Right after the goal, I think it opened up a little bit," Pulisic said, "and then I got a ball with space and looked around and didn't see many good options. I felt like I could curl it into that near post, and that was it. I was feeling good."

    Those around him were feeling good, too, whether they were guys playing with Pulisic for the first time or the 100th.

  • 'So easy to play with'

    Haiti v United States - CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinal
    Getty Images Sport

    Teammates both new and old were glad to have the winger on the field.

    Heading into USMNT camp, the thing that excited Pochettino the most was the chemistry. As he added Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Folarin Balogun back into the fold to a team loaded with new rising stars, what would that look like?

    "The most important [thing] is the combination and to see the chemistry between them," Pochettino said. "For Christian and Mathis [Albert], this is the first time that they are going to be together, or McKennie with Cavan [Sullivan]. I think the combinations are something we need to see during the camp."

    Pulisic, ultimately, didn't play with Albert, as he was actually replaced by the fellow Borussia Dortmund product in the 81st minute. He did play with Julian Hall, though, who scored the USMNT's second goal to kickstart the five-goal second half.

    "It was amazing. Even training with them, it was a pretty surreal experience for me," Hall said postgame. "To be able to be on the field with them and connecting with them, it was awesome."

    It was awesome for Tyler Adams, too. The USMNT's captain has been playing with Pulisic since he was a teenager but, due to Pulisic's absence last camp, it had been four whole months since they'd suited up alongside one another. For Adams, the team's ballhawk of a midfield, having Pulisic on the field is always helpful, doubly so when he's scoring goals, too.

    "Christian is a close friend of mine and a great player," Adams said. "You saw it for yourself tonight. He's just such a fun player to play with. He makes the game easy."

    The relationship with Adams is established. All eyes were on Pulisic's chemistry with the new guys. That is a work in progress, but the foundations have been put in place.

  • A role model for the next generation

    Haiti v United States - CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinal
    Getty Images Sport

    Pulisic is one of several veterans who have made an impact on the new generation.

    That day after Pulisic arrived in USMNT camp, the team's new rising star, Sullivan, spoke of his admiration for the team's most famous one. Sullivan grew up watching Pulisic, he said; now, he's going to get to be his teammate and, more importantly, potentially form a friendship.

    "There are so many world-class players within this group that I've looked up to all my life," Sullivan said earlier in the week. "Christian, obviously, is the main one for every kid in the country. But as I've said, I'm ready to experience new things and make new friends."

    Sullivan didn't see the field on Saturday, which means his partnership with Pulisic will wait another day. Still, the 17-year-old's words offer a reminder of Pulisic's place with the USMNT, and American soccer in general.

    "It definitely makes you feel old at times," he said with a laugh. "I've definitely been around. It's been more than 10 years around the national team, but it's just exciting. It's cool to see these guys and watch these kids in training and see how good they are. They're some really good players.

    "For me, it's just exciting, and I hope I can do everything I can to just support them in any way that I can. They don't need me, though. They're doing great themselves, and it's fun to have them."

    Pochettino praised how Pulisic, McKennie and Balogun have returned to camp. He also praised guys like Adams for continuing the work that began last time in terms of integrating the new faces. With so many young players around, it's important for the leaders to, well, lead. Pulisic has never been a particularly vocal leader, but he's certainly a role model, and Pochettino has seen him and others fill that role this week.

    "They didn't participate in the camp last month, and there's been plenty of help for the young kids, and, in that way, they, from the beginning, were amazing."

    The USMNT were ruthless on Saturday, giving Pochettino plenty to celebrate as he prepares for his swansong.

  • Moving forward

    Haiti v United States - CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinal
    Getty Images Sport

    The USMNT still has one more game to play before a new era begins.

    It's safe to say that Pulisic and Pochettino haven't always been on the same page. The Gold Cup controversy is in the past, though. Soon, Pochettino's USMNT tenure will be, too, as he heads to Manchester United. Pulisic acknowledged the opportunity awaiting his coach, while stressing that the U.S. must keep building after his departure.

    "He has a big opportunity there," Pulisic said, "and yeah, we just have to continue as we're doing and try to continue to grow as a team. I think we had some good moments, and he brought a lot of excitement to the team. I think he'll leave that behind."

    Before Pochettino leaves for good, there's still one more game on the horizon: a second leg against Haiti in Cincinnati. Given the scoreline, the result is essentially assured. It'll be the end of an era, in a sense, but also the continuation of one, too, one driven forward by Pulisic, Sullivan and all the players Pochettino is leaving behind.

    For Pulisic, that's what's important about Tuesday's game. It's a chance to keep building and keep growing. Crucially, it's also a chance to play with the USMNT, too, and, for Pulisic, that means a lot.

    "It's really important for us," he said. "I think we have to approach the game the same as we did today. We can't get complacent. We want to go, and we want to win the game in Cincy. We want to win that game as well, because that'll give us a lot of confidence and belief moving forward."

    The USMNT are moving forward. Pulisic is, too, now that he's officially back.