Seedorf secret chats! Xavi lifts lid on Memphis talks after shutting down Holland omission questions

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Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez has explained why all-time top scorer Memphis Depay missed out on the national squad once again. Xavi revealed that he remains in regular contact with Corinthians manager Clarence Seedorf regarding the forward's fitness and international future.

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Memphis omitted again as Xavi focuses on available squad

Netherlands national team head coach Xavi Hernandez has addressed the continued absence of Memphis Depay ahead of upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Greece and Germany. The country's all-time top scorer, now playing for Corinthians, was left out of the squad due to a lack of match rhythm and fitness.

Xavi faced persistent questioning regarding the 55-goal striker during his press conference on Monday.

The Oranje boss urged reporters to shift their attention towards the players who are fit and available for selection.

Xavi reveals dialogue with Seedorf over Memphis's future

Addressing his communication strategy, Xavi confirmed that he maintains a close working relationship with Corinthians manager Clarence Seedorf to monitor Memphis's progress in Brazil.

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"I talk to Clarence Seedorf (the Corinthians manager) about many things. We are in contact," Xavi told reporters. When pressed further on a potential international return, the coach jokingly responded: "Whether Memphis can ever return? You say 'sorry,' but keep asking. I respect all the players who aren't there, but let's talk about the players who are."

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Xavi added that while Memphis remains a special case who can make a difference, he currently needs time to recover match sharpness.

Van Nistelrooy coordination and attacking options

Xavi also touched upon communication regarding other attacking options in the squad, highlighting the supportive role played by his coaching staff, including Ruud van Nistelrooy.

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Discussing striker Brian Brobbey—who later withdrew from the squad alongside Virgil van Dijk due to fitness concerns—Xavi noted: "No, I haven't spoken to Le Bris. I have been in contact with Brian and Ruud van Nistelrooij is also in good contact with him. He feels good, we will see how he feels when he reports here, but he played very well yesterday."

With Cody Gakpo and other attacking profiles available, Xavi expressed confidence in his current forward line.

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Oranje prepare for crucial Nations League finale

The Netherlands wrap up their Nations League group stage campaign by hosting Greece at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam on Friday before travelling to Berlin to face Germany on Monday, 16 November.

With a depleted 23-player squad following late fitness withdrawals, Xavi will rely on his available group to secure vital results.

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Memphis, meanwhile, will look to regain full rhythm under Seedorf's guidance in Brazil ahead of future international windows.