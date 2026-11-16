Klopp vs Xavi tactical war! Dutch stars reveal secrets behind modern Gegenpressing battle

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Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo and coach Xavi Hernandez have explained the tactical nuances of facing Jurgen Klopp's Germany. Gakpo highlighted the contrasts between relentless Gegenpressing and Xavi's intricate possession-based approach ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash.

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Tactical chess match set for Berlin

As the Netherlands prepare to face Jurgen Klopp's Germany in a pivotal UEFA Nations League fixture, attention has naturally turned to the contrasting tactical identities of both dugouts. Xavi Hernandez has successfully installed a possession-heavy philosophy within the Dutch national team, drawing widespread praise following their 7-0 demolition of Greece.

Facing a Klopp-coached side, however, presents an entirely different kind of physical and structural challenge.

Both teams are eager to exploit transitional spaces while imposing their distinct tactical blueprints on the pitch.

Gakpo compares Klopp and Xavi's philosophies

Asked to contrast the coaching styles of Klopp and Xavi, Cody Gakpo pointed out the distinct core principles that drive each manager, while noting their ultimate shared objective.

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"I think Jurgen Klopp is very synonymous with Gegenpressing—that is the outline of his philosophy. The intensity is very high; when you lose the ball, you have to win it back as quickly as possible and launch straight towards the opponent's goal from there," Gakpo spoke about his former boss at Liverpool.

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"While our coach [Xavi] has a game understanding that focuses more on possession play."

Gakpo added: "The similarity is that when we successfully win the ball back, both coaches equally want to head toward the opponent's goal as quickly as possible because that is when open spaces are available."

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Xavi on attacking spaces against Klopp's press

Xavi elaborated on his tactical approach, emphasizing the vital importance of attacking open spaces to dismantle well-organised defences. He noted that facing Germany will demand sharp execution due to their aggressive pressing style.

"Especially when facing low blocks, it is very vital for our wingers, attacking midfielders, and number nines to attack spaces to shift the opponent's defensive line," Xavi stated.

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"Tomorrow might be a little different because Germany is a team that constantly presses—that is Klopp's trademark style. It will be very interesting to see the players attack space at the right moment to release accurate passes."

Maximising Gakpo's versatility on the left flank

Xavi also discussed how he deploys Gakpo to extract maximum efficiency from the Liverpool forward's unique profile, praising his relentless work rate and tactical intelligence.

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"He is a top player who can make a difference even as a central striker or second striker. But the profile that can give us the maximum advantage is on the left flank," Xavi noted.

"He has a good profile to press opposing defenders, make constant attacking runs, deliver precise passes, and work for the team."