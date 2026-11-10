Major double blow for Netherlands as Virgil van Dijk pulls out of squad

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Netherlands have suffered a major double blow ahead of their crucial Nations League fixtures as Virgil van Dijk and Brian Brobbey have withdrawn from the squad. The Dutch football association confirmed neither player is fit to feature despite turning out for their respective clubs on Sunday.

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Dutch double injury blow

Van Dijk and Brobbey have officially withdrawn from the national team squad ahead of their final two Nations League group matches. The Dutch football association (KNVB) confirmed the disappointing news on Monday. They released a brief statement confirming that neither player is deemed fit enough to participate in the upcoming international break.

The double withdrawal undoubtedly serves as a major blow to the team's preparations. It leaves the Netherlands with a reduced 23-man squad, as the national team management opted against calling up any immediate replacements for the pair.

Van Dijk misses out after Liverpool win

The news of Van Dijk's physical issues comes as a slight surprise given his relentless schedule at club level. The commanding centre-back played the full 90 minutes in Liverpool's 3-1 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

Prior to this sudden withdrawal, Van Dijk had maintained a flawless physical record in domestic competition. The defender has remarkably played every single minute of Liverpool's Premier League campaign this season.

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His absence will be deeply felt in the Dutch dressing room. He recently celebrated a major personal milestone on the international stage, earning his 100th senior cap during a 2-1 victory over Serbia in early October.

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Next matches NED UEFA Nations League A 14:45 GRE Watch

Brobbey suffers latest fitness setback

Much like his international captain, Brobbey also featured in domestic action over the weekend prior to his withdrawal. The striker played his part in Sunderland's impressive 1-0 victory against Chelsea on Sunday but is also not fit to link up with his country.

This represents the latest frustrating setback in a deeply stop-start international campaign for the forward. Brobbey initially started the 1-1 draw against Germany at the beginning of the Nations League cycle back in September.

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However, he was forced off the pitch with an injury just over half an hour into that contest. That premature exit caused him to miss the subsequent double-header against Serbia and the previous clash with Greece, and he must now watch from the sidelines once again.

Crucial Nations League clashes await

Despite being depleted by the loss of their captain and a prominent attacking option, the Netherlands must quickly regroup. They are preparing to conclude their Nations League Group A campaign with two massive fixtures over the next week.

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The remaining 23-man squad will first host Greece in Amsterdam on Friday evening. They will be desperate to secure maximum points in front of their home supporters and build positive momentum. Following that home fixture, the Dutch travelling party will immediately head to Berlin. They meet Germany on Monday night to round off their group stage schedule in what promises to be a rigorous tactical test.