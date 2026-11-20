The 2026-27 UEFA Nations League quarter-final draw in Nyon has produced four mouth-watering two-legged ties for March 2027. World champions Spain face Zinedine Zidane's France in a headline clash, while Thomas Tuchel's England meet Erling Haaland and Norway.
Spain vs France: A blockbuster heavyweight clash
World champions Spain have drawn Zinedine Zidane's France in the standout tie of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League quarter-finals following Friday's ceremony in Nyon. Luis de la Fuente's side landed in the unseeded pot after England ended their 43-match unbeaten run to snatch top spot in Group A3.
Despite missing out on seeding, Spain boast the tournament's highest-rated performer in Lamine Yamal, who tallied four goals and two assists alongside Mikel Merino's firepower. They will host the first leg before travelling to face a French outfit revitalised under Zidane and led by Michael Olise, who registered five goals and two assists in topping Group A1.
Norway vs England: Haaland meets Kane in striker duel
Thomas Tuchel's England have been paired with Norway in a clash featuring two of Europe's deadliest strikers. Group A3 winners England enter the tie on a high after edging Spain 3-2 in a thriller that saw record-breaking captain Harry Kane finish the league phase as top scorer with eight goals, supported by Jude Bellingham's six assists.
Stale Solbakken's Norway reached the last eight in dramatic fashion after Erling Haaland converted a 96th-minute penalty against Denmark to reach six goals in the competition. Combined with Martin Odegaard's five assists, the Scandinavian side will test England in Oslo before heading to Wembley for the decisive second leg.
Netherlands vs Portugal: Testing the post-Ronaldo era
Defending champions Portugal will face Xavi Hernandez's Netherlands in a rematch of classic European rivalries. Under new boss Jorge Jesus, Portugal cruised through Group A4 with five victories, as Joao Felix stepped up with three goals and an assist to spearhead their attack following Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement.
The Netherlands secured second place in Group A2 despite suffering a heavy 5-0 defeat to Germany in their final group fixture. Oranje had earlier built a strong foundation through four goals from Tijjani Reijnders—highlighted by a hat-trick in a 7-0 rout of Greece—and the leadership of centurion Virgil van Dijk, and they will now host the opening leg before travelling to Portugal.
Belgium vs Germany: Attacking fireworks guaranteed
Jurgen Klopp's free-scoring Germany will meet Mark van Bommel's Belgium in the fourth quarter-final tie. Powered by four goals from Florian Wirtz, Klopp's side dominated Group A2 and sent a warning across Europe by thrashing the Netherlands 5-0.
Belgium rescued their campaign on the final matchday with a 4-1 comeback victory over Italy inspired by Kevin De Bruyne, who finished the group stage with three goals and two assists. The two-legged quarter-finals will take place in late March 2027, with the winners advancing to the finals from June 9 to 13, 2027, where England, France or Spain stand in line to host.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.