Son Heung-min and South Korea stars break silence on 'untrue' national team feud rumours

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Son Heung-min and key South Korea internationals have publicly denied rumours of a bitter dressing room feud following their disappointing 2026 World Cup exit. The senior players released a joint statement from Doha to shut down reports of a generational divide and threats of international retirement.

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South Korea stars address rift rumours

Son and key members of the South Korea national team have firmly denied rumours of a dressing room feud. The squad faced intense public scrutiny following a disappointing group-stage exit at the 2026 World Cup.

Reports had suggested a generational divide between veteran players and younger squad members. However, the senior figures have now released a joint statement to clarify the situation and unite the team.

Writing from their current training camp in Doha, the players emphasised their collective commitment. They promised to work together to act as role models for the next generation of South Korean talent.

Players deny international retirement threats

The joint statement was signed by captain Son, Lee Jae-sung, Hwang Hee-chan, Hwang In-beom and Kim Min-jae. The group specifically targeted claims that certain players had threatened to retire from international football.

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"It is entirely untrue that we attempted to force certain demands under the condition of retirement," the players confirmed via the Korea Football Association. "We have played together for South Korean football for a long time, and we are team-mates who will continue to move forward toward the same goal."

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Next matches KSA Friendlies 09:30 KOR

World Cup failure sparks generational debate

The internal tension initially stemmed from South Korea's premature exit at the 2026 World Cup. Despite opening their campaign with a victory over Czechia, subsequent 1-0 defeats to Mexico and South Africa saw them eliminated.

The fallout was immediate, resulting in the resignations of head coach Hong Myung-bo and KFA president Chung Mong-gyu. Rumours then surfaced regarding a split between the '92-Line' veterans, including Son, and the '96-Line' generation featuring Kim and Hwang Hee-chan.

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Speculation intensified when Son was benched for the crucial final group match against South Africa. Further reports of discord then emerged during the October international break, prompting the players to finally break their silence this week.

Moreno looks to build unified squad

Interim head coach Robert Moreno is now tasked with uniting the squad as they prepare for upcoming friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The manager has called up all the players at the centre of the recent rumours.