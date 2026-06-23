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Republic of Korea Overview
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Standings
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LaLiga
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Barcelona
|38
|31
|1
|6
|95
|36
|59
|94
|2
|Real Madrid
|38
|27
|5
|6
|77
|35
|42
|86
|3
|Villarreal
|38
|22
|6
|10
|72
|46
|26
|72
|4
|Atletico Madrid
|38
|21
|6
|11
|62
|44
|18
|69
|5
|Real Betis
|38
|15
|15
|8
|59
|48
|11
|60