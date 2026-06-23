This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+19 | Please play responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content  | Publishing Principles
Republic of Korea

Republic of Korea Overview

World Cup Golden Boot GFX

World Cup 2026 Golden Boot standings: Record-breaking Messi leads

The 2026 World Cup is underway and so is the race for the prestigious Golden Boot - the award given to the tournament's top scorer. There's a long road ahead as 48 nations battle for the top prize, but which star will take home the illustrious award? Here are GOAL's predicted candidates for the prize as we keep track of the tournament's most prolific stars

World CupArgentina
More
June 2026
World Cup
Republic of Korea badge
Republic of Korea
KOR
2
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
1
FT
World Cup
Mexico badge
Mexico
MEX
1
Republic of Korea badge
Republic of Korea
KOR
0
FT
World Cup
South Africa badge
South Africa
RSA
Republic of Korea badge
Republic of Korea
KOR
TSN1

Watch live on

TSN1
TSN+
RDS Apps
RDS
More

Standings

LaLiga crestLaLiga

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Barcelona crestBarcelona38311695365994
L
W
L
W
W
2Real Madrid crestReal Madrid38275677354286
W
W
W
L
W
3Villarreal crestVillarreal382261072462672
W
L
L
D
W
4Atletico Madrid crestAtletico Madrid382161162441869
L
W
W
L
W
5Real Betis crestReal Betis381515859481160
W
L
W
D
W
More

Betting spotlight

Portugal vs Uzbekistan Predictions: Ronaldo and Co backed for the win
See more betting articles