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Jarrod Bowen has admitted that talks over his West Ham future will take place at the end of the season if the club fail to win promotion. The captain stayed put after last season's relegation, but the Hammers have struggled to adapt to the Championship and are still without a win in four games under new manager Scott Parker ahead of the visit of high-flying Stoke.

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Bowen committed to West Ham after relegation

Bowen attracted Premier League interest after West Ham dropped into the second tier for the first time in 14 years, but instead signed a new contract until 2030 that included revised terms to help the club's promotion bid. The forward played his 300th game for the Hammers in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth.

"I never wanted to leave after being relegated," he told Standard Sport. "I always wanted to give it an opportunity, to go we can get this club back into the Premier League. I wanted to be the spearhead of that."

Bowen sets promotion condition for future

However, the 29-year-old admitted that a second season in the Championship would force a rethink. "I think it's wrong to look too far ahead into the future because I think your energy has to be into this season," he said.

"But if it doesn't happen, then we will sit down and have a conversation at the end of the season. But I think for now, we have to put all our energy into this season because there's something special that we can achieve."

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Hammers struggling in the Championship

West Ham have won only six of their opening 17 league games and sit 13th, with Parker yet to win since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo at the start of November. Bowen has already backed Parker to turn things around, saying: "He's been a breath of fresh air since he's been here."

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"Of course you don't want to be stuck," the captain added. "You want to bounce back and be in the Premier League straight away, of course you do. But like I said, it's not as easy as what people think or just to expect."

Stoke test awaits West Ham

West Ham host second-placed Stoke this weekend.

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The visitors have won six of their last seven league matches, and a home defeat would leave the Hammers even further adrift of the play-off places.