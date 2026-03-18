Sampdoria, Cassano: "The fish stinks from the head down; Manfredi is doing more damage than hail. Thank goodness Lombardo is here"

It was a no-holds-barred Antonio Cassano who spoke out about Sampdoria’s situation. The former Blucerchiati playmaker, now a pundit on Viva El Futbol, did not mince his words as usual when discussing the club’s management, pointing the finger at the club’s top brass: “The fish always stinks from the head down. They can change managers, they can change players, but if the club’s structure consists of someone who lives in Singapore and we don’t even know if he exists or not, and Matteo Manfredi, who causes more damage than hail… In short, it’s a disaster. The bottom line is that we’re fighting to avoid relegation to Serie C…”





Turning instead to the coaching situation, the former UC Sampdoria striker backs the decision to promote from within and expresses confidence in Attilio Lombardo: “Fortunately, we have Attilio Lombardo. A manager in his first real job, a home-grown figure. Attilio knows Sampdoria better than anyone else. He’s a person of the highest human calibre. It’s his first time managing the first team, but I’m convinced that with his personality, his approach and his empathy, they’ll come through it!”

In



