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Serie B

Serie B Overview

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From PSG to Serie B! Three-time Ligue 1 champion finds new club

Former Paris Saint-Germain defender Colin Dagba has sealed a surprise move to Italian Serie B side Carrarese Calcio after becoming a free agent. The three-time Ligue 1 champion has put pen to paper on a contract until June 2028 with the Apuan outfit, ending his stint in Belgium as he seeks to revitalise his career in Italian football's second tier.

TransfersC. Dagba
Jamie Vardy Cremonese

Sao Paulo target free agent Jamie Vardy

Brazilian giants Sao Paulo have made an initial approach to sign Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy on a free transfer following his departure from Cremonese. The 39-year-old forward is assessing his future options after returning home to England, with the South American outfit considering whether to formalise a direct offer for the veteran striker.

TransfersJ. Vardy
Jamie Vardy Cremonese 2025-26

Vardy linked with STUNNING English football return

Jamie Vardy is reportedly linked with a remarkable return to English football after spending a season in Italy with Cremonese. The veteran striker, who famously fired Leicester City to their miraculous Premier League title in 2016, is currently a free agent and searching for a final challenge in his storied career.

TransfersJ. Vardy
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Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL
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Serie B, fixtures & results

Saturday, September 19
Hellas Verona badge
Hellas Verona
VER
2
LR Vicenza badge
LR Vicenza
LRV
1
FT
Mantova badge
Mantova
MAN
2
Pisa badge
Pisa
PIS
2
FT
Modena badge
Modena
MOD
2
Empoli badge
Empoli
EMP
1
FT
Thursday, October 8
Avellino badge
Avellino
AVE
Sampdoria badge
Sampdoria
SAM
Friday, October 9
Benevento badge
Benevento
BEN
Cesena badge
Cesena
CES
Virtus Entella badge
Virtus Entella
VEN
Juve Stabia badge
Juve Stabia
JUV
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Palermo crestPalermo5410105513
W
D
W
W
W
2Sudtirol crestSudtirol532093611
W
D
W
D
W
3Mantova crestMantova5320105511
D
W
D
W
W
4Modena crestModena531184410
W
D
L
W
W
5Ascoli Calcio 1898 FC crestAscoli Calcio 1898 FC531174310
W
L
W
D
W
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Betting spotlight

Betting on Ligue 1 amidst Monaco and Marseille’s differing fortunes
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