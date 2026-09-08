Serie B side Avellino have confirmed ongoing negotiations to sign former Real Madrid star James Rodriguez. The 35-year-old Colombia captain is open to playing in the Italian second tier due to his strong relationship with head coach Alessandro Nesta.
Former Paris Saint-Germain defender Colin Dagba has sealed a surprise move to Italian Serie B side Carrarese Calcio after becoming a free agent. The three-time Ligue 1 champion has put pen to paper on a contract until June 2028 with the Apuan outfit, ending his stint in Belgium as he seeks to revitalise his career in Italian football's second tier.
Mattia Perin's potential move from Juventus to Palermo has hit complications as the Bianconeri assess their goalkeeping department. Should the experienced Italian goalkeeper eventually depart, Juventus have already identified potential replacements behind the scenes.
Brazilian giants Sao Paulo have made an initial approach to sign Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy on a free transfer following his departure from Cremonese. The 39-year-old forward is assessing his future options after returning home to England, with the South American outfit considering whether to formalise a direct offer for the veteran striker.
Jamie Vardy is reportedly linked with a remarkable return to English football after spending a season in Italy with Cremonese. The veteran striker, who famously fired Leicester City to their miraculous Premier League title in 2016, is currently a free agent and searching for a final challenge in his storied career.
Ashley Cole has announced his departure from Serie B side Cesena, bringing an abrupt end to his first head coaching role after just three months. The former England international decided to step down following internal discussions regarding the club’s future direction.