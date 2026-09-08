From PSG to Serie B! Three-time Ligue 1 champion finds new club

Former Paris Saint-Germain defender Colin Dagba has sealed a surprise move to Italian Serie B side Carrarese Calcio after becoming a free agent. The three-time Ligue 1 champion has put pen to paper on a contract until June 2028 with the Apuan outfit, ending his stint in Belgium as he seeks to revitalise his career in Italian football's second tier.