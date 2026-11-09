'Like a politician!' - Roy Keane tears into Michael Carrick after Manchester United defensive horror show against Aston Villa

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Roy Keane has launched a scathing assessment of Michael Carrick’s leadership at Manchester United, likening the under-fire manager to a "politician" who avoids giving straight answers. The Red Devils legend voiced his frustrations following a breathtaking but defensively disastrous 4-4 draw against Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

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Old Trafford witnesses an eight-goal thriller

Aston Villa stunned the home crowd by racing into a two-goal lead inside the opening four minutes. United battled back to level the scoreline before the interval, only to suffer another collapse immediately after the restart to fall 4-2 behind.

Staring at a bleak defeat, the hosts miraculously salvaged a point deep into stoppage time. Late strikes from Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu sealed an astonishing 4-4 draw, but the chaotic nature of the performance did little to ease the mounting scrutiny on Carrick's position.

Keane takes aim at Carrick's post-match comments

Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle, Carrick insisted his side needed to "tighten up" without offering much clarity on his own future. Those remarks infuriated Keane, who accused his former team-mate of dodging the real issues.

"It's obviously difficult for the manager. Under pressure, no doubt. He talks a lot but doesn't say much. I don't know if that's a tactic. Like a politician," Keane told Sky Sports. "He keeps saying we need to tighten up and there's things we need to work on. But they better get moving on that. It's the worst start in how many years, all these stats aren't very good. If you keep giving up goals and chances, it's just going to continue."

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The former United captain demanded immediate solutions to their frailties. "What are we expecting to change over the next few weeks and months? What are they working on? They need to do a lot better than that," he added.

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Defensive chaos overshadows late United fightback

Despite the fierce criticism, Keane did acknowledge the squad's resilience. "I think we've said previously there have been question marks over this team but they're showing a bit of fight, a bit of desire and, as bad as the game was from a footballing point of view, they kept going to the end," he noted. "So, on the one hand, you say dreadful to give up four goals at home, but they kept going, so we have to give them a little bit of praise."

However, Keane stressed the grim reality of their struggles: "In terms of the bigger picture, it's that rollercoaster of watching United. Some bits were so, so bad. Defensively the way it started, the start of the second half, but they found a way to get a point in a game where they looked dead and buried. Still nowhere near good enough to try and get towards the middle of the table."

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Disappointment lingers as relegation fears grow

United forward Matheus Cunha captured the mood in the dressing room, expressing severe frustration over their repeated mistakes. "So tired. I feel so disappointed," Cunha admitted. "After the other night we talked a lot about how to concede goals and then be there and then change our mentality to come into the game. And then we did it again, we conceded some goals. We can't do it. We need to play like Manchester United and go forward."

The dramatic point leaves United languishing in the relegation zone with just one Premier League victory all season. Carrick must urgently fix a fragile defence and instil confidence into a fractured squad, or the club's hierarchy may soon be forced to make a drastic change in the dugout.