'We made it difficult' - Michael Carrick reacts as Manchester United snatch dramatic point in eight-goal Aston Villa thriller

Share Follow GOAL on Google Never miss a moment with Manchester United Sign up for the latest news, match updates, and exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox every Monday.

Michael Carrick cut a frustrated yet resilient figure after witnessing Manchester United fight back twice to secure a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa. Despite the spirited recovery, the result leaves the Red Devils languishing in the Premier League relegation zone as they head into the international break.

Advertisement

Red Devils struggle with defensive lapses

Manchester United's defensive frailties were once again laid bare at Old Trafford as Carrick's side surrendered cheap goals in a chaotic afternoon. The Red Devils found themselves 2-0 down within the opening four minutes - a start that left the home crowd stunned and the manager exasperated. Although United fought back to level the score before the break, they conceded twice more in the opening eight minutes of the second half. Yet, remarkably, and for the third time in a week following their midweek recovery against Roma, the hosts showed incredible resilience to mount another stunning comeback from two goals down.

Reflecting on the defensive performance, Carrick told Sky Sports: 'Disappointed not to win the game. We were the better team for large parts. Made it difficult for ourselves with the goals we're giving away. Not just one but two in succession to put us in a difficult position. We did it the other night, did it again today, come back into the game and then could've won it at the end. It's just moments we need to tighten up on, different moments in the game and we're giving teams goals that they don't normally get in the game. We tighten up on that then there's a lot of good in that performance. I thought we were the better team but conceding the goals that we are is not helping us at all.'

The statistics reflect Carrick's concerns, as Manchester United have struggled to maintain a clean sheet during this difficult run. The manager acknowledged that the sheer volume of goals conceded is unsustainable if they wish to move up the table. 'No goal is a good goal to concede but there are ones you can do a bit more about and the ones we gave away today we have to tighten it up,' Carrick continued. 'It's making it difficult for ourselves and giving ourselves too much to do in games but we did a lot and still feel we should have won the game. There's been too many - that is clear and we know that. Something we have to put right.'

Stoppage time heroics save a point

Despite the defensive horror show, the spirit within the Manchester United squad remains evident. According to Opta, the Red Devils made Premier League history by becoming the first team ever to trail by two goals and level the match on two separate occasions within the same game.

Advertisement Advertisement

Carrick was quick to praise the mentality of his players, who refused to accept defeat despite the mounting pressure of a relegation scrap. 'I liked the character, the quality of football,' the manager said. 'We had most of the game, attacked the box we had shots and created chances. Coming from a place where you're 2-0 down and haven't had a good run of results the boys played good football - pressed well. A lot of the game was where we want it but if you look at it overall there's a lot [to like] and to finish the game and never give up it shows the character in the boys.'

Related Topics

Fan support

The result means Manchester United will spend the international break in 18th place, one point away from safety. The Red Devils are now guaranteed to spend at least 15 consecutive days in the Premier League relegation zone - their longest run in the top-flight drop zone since September and October 1986, when they spent 28 days in the bottom three.

While that grim statistic intensifies the pressure on Carrick, the former midfielder remains convinced the club has the time and quality to rectify the situation before it becomes critical. He also paid tribute to the supporters, who remained vocal throughout the eight-goal rollercoaster. 'They are right behind the players, they are desperate to get behind us and for us to give something,' Carrick noted. 'There's frustration and disappointment at times and we all feel that but they're right behind the boys, they were until the end today and we all feel that.'

Advertisement

Carrick stays defiant despite top-flight drop concerns

When questioned about the growing fears of a genuine battle against the drop, Carrick remained defiant about the club's long-term prospects this season. However, statistics reveal the true scale of United's plight, as they became the first top-flight side to win just one of their opening 10 games after finishing in the top three the previous season since Arsenal in 1953-54.

Despite that damning historical statistic, the manager insists his focus is firmly set on using the international break to reflect and fix the underlying issues. 'We're in November so I don't like the situation and the results we've had but we can definitely do something about it,' he added.