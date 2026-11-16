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The legendary Ronaldinho has once again proven his status as football’s ultimate box-office attraction, sparking a massive financial windfall for Italian side Ravenna. Despite being 46 years old, the Brazilian icon’s return to professional action generated nearly €200,000 in gate receipts alone for the Serie C outfit.

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Financial windfall hits Stadio Benelli

The "Ronaldinho effect" has transformed the financial landscape for Ravenna in a single afternoon. The club officially confirmed that their recent Serie C fixture, which featured the legendary Brazilian's return to competitive play, generated a staggering €199,000 in ticket revenue, As per Football Italia.

This figure represents a monumental achievement for a club operating in the third tier of Italian football, illustrating the global pull of the former Ballon d'Or winner. To accommodate the unprecedented demand, the club even installed a temporary structure at the Stadio Benelli, aptly named the Tribuna R10 in tribute to their high-profile veteran. This investment clearly paid off as 6,743 spectators filled the stands to witness a piece of history.

Ticket pricing for the event was strategically tiered to maximise revenue while remaining accessible to the local community. While premium hospitality seats commanded prices up to €150, the club ensured that regular supporters could attend for as little as €15. Younger fans were also catered for, with under-14s securing entry for just €10 to see the 2002 World Cup winner in the flesh. The match against local rivals Forli was not just a local affair; it was broadcast live to numerous countries, bringing international eyes to a level of football that rarely sees such exposure.

Ronaldinho rolls back the years

On the pitch, the 46-year-old showed that while his pace may have slowed, his vision remains as sharp as ever. Having joined the club as an investor back in August, Ronaldinho decided to step back onto the grass, helping his side secure a 2-0 victory in the heated derby.

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He started the match in a central playmaker role and played the entire first half, proving he still possesses the stamina to compete. His involvement was crucial in breaking the deadlock, as he held off a defender to initiate the move that led to Giulio Donati’s opening goal.

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Reflecting on his first competitive minutes in years, the icon admitted the experience was overwhelming. "It went by too fast, that has always been football for me. It was lovely to be here, playing, having the build-up in the dressing room. Football has always been the most wonderful thing in my life. It was fun to be with so many young players, some of whom grew up watching me, it was great. Now if the President calls me, I'll be back!" the former AC Milan star told reporters after the match.

Future remains open for Brazilian icon

The sight of Ronaldinho in a professional kit has naturally led to speculation about whether this was a final farewell or the start of a new chapter. Although he exited the match at the interval, the 46-year-old admitted that his sensational return could potentially be extended if the club requires his services again.

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He shared the pitch during the break with his former international colleague Dida, further enhancing the nostalgic feel of the afternoon. Having officially walked away from top-level football in 2018, this brief comeback has reignited a passion for the game that he famously played with a constant smile on his face.

Ravenna currently finds itself in a strong position, sitting second in their Serie C group, and the additional revenue from this match could be pivotal for their promotion ambitions. Ronaldinho also took the opportunity to speak about his hopes for the future of the sport in both Italy and Brazil. "Is this my last one? I don't know, if the President keeps calling me, I will come back! It is always a pleasure," he concluded.