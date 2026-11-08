Roma sensation Rodrigo Mora opens up on Portugal's first squad without Cristiano Ronaldo after incredible scoring streak

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Rodrigo Mora has enjoyed a spectacular rise at Roma, cementing his place in the starting XI with a clinical run of goals that has earned him international recognition. The young forward is now set to join the Portugal national team for their first fixtures since the departure of a legendary figure.

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Life after Cristiano Ronaldo

The dawn of a new era has arrived for the Selecao, and Mora finds himself at the heart of it. Following Ronaldo's decision to step away from international football, the Roma trequartista has been identified as one of the key figures to lead the line. The transition comes at a pivotal moment, with the national team naming its first roster since the veteran attacker brought his storied career to a close after a reported disagreement with the coaching staff.

"I'm proud, it's a pleasure to play for the national team. Ronaldo won't be there, but he's my idol; I learned a lot from him when we shared a dressing room," Mora told Sky Sport Italia when asked about the vacuum left by the former Real Madrid man, as quoted by Forza Roma.

Red-hot form continues at the Olimpico

Mora is currently enjoying the most productive spell of his career, having found the net in three consecutive league matches for Roma. His latest contribution proved vital in a hard-fought victory against Sassuolo, further cementing his place in the starting eleven. The youngster was quick to credit his teammates for his recent surge in front of goal.

"A great passage from Malen, I tried and today I was lucky to score another important goal and Roma continues to win," the forward said. Mora also touched upon his increased involvement in the squad compared to the opening weeks of the season, showing a mature perspective on the rotations of professional football. "Football is crazy, sometimes you play and sometimes you don't but you have to be ready," he added.

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Building chemistry with Soulé and Dybala

Part of Mora's success in the capital has been his burgeoning relationship with fellow attackers Matias Soule and Paulo Dybala. The trio has quickly become one of the most exciting creative units in Serie A. Mora admitted that he is still learning how to best compliment his teammates, but he feels the understanding on the pitch is improving with every passing fixture. "Playing with Mati is beautiful, everything becomes easier. Then it's fantastic, he helped me a lot. Paulo... no adjectives are needed, he is very strong: I am happy to play with them," Mora noted.

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He credited the demanding nature of Gasperini’s coaching for his overall development, particularly his improvements in the defensive phase, which he believes were decisive in earning his latest international call-up. "The coach is very demanding, even defensively. I'm improving in everything, every day. This work was crucial for the call-up: it's a great moment for me and my family," he stated.

Reflecting on a rapid ascent

Looking back at his journey, Mora seems almost surprised by how quickly he has adapted to the pressures of top-flight Italian football. Having moved from Porto, he remains deeply grateful to his former club for providing the foundation of his career. He noted that while there are always highs and lows in football, maintaining balance and following the manager's instructions has been key to his consistency.

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"It's not easy... Looking back, I'm in my third professional career: I didn't expect such a rapid rise. I'm grateful to Porto; I owe them everything. To my younger self, I'd say he's working well; I'm grateful for the man I am today," he reflected.