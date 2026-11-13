Roberto Mancini reveals wrong Esposito brother took missed penalty in Italy's famous win over France

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Italy secured a historic Nations League victory over France at San Siro, but the night was nearly overshadowed by a bizarre moment of confusion from the penalty spot. Roberto Mancini has now opened up about the internal mix-up that saw the wrong Esposito brother step up to take a crucial spot-kick during the 3-1 win.

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Chaos at San Siro as brothers swap roles

The Nations League clash between Italy and France was marked by a bizarre moment involving the Esposito brothers. After falling behind to an early Michael Olise goal following a Gianluigi Donnarumma mistake, Italy fought back. Francesco Pio Esposito restored parity, but the drama intensified when Italy were awarded their first penalty of the night. Sebastiano Esposito stepped up to take the kick instead of his brother, only to see his effort fly wide of the target, leaving fans and coaching staff questioning the selection in the heat of the moment.

Mancini later hinted at the confusion, suggesting the wrong brother had taken responsibility for the first attempt. However, redemption was swift as Davide Frattesi put Italy ahead before Pio clinicaly converted a second penalty later in the game to seal the 3-1 result. "The penalty taker? It was Pio, but next time they won't be confused again,” Mancini told Sky Sport Italia.

Pio tipped for Azzurri history

Pio Esposito has been backed to eventually challenge Gigi Riva’s long-standing all-time Azzurri scoring record of 35 goals. While acknowledging that the national team relies on contributions from across the entire squad, the young forward’s prolific potential in front of goal has sparked optimism that he could be the one to finally eclipse a milestone that has stood untouched for decades.

"Let's hope he scores a lot more goals, Gigi Riva has been there at 35 for ages... Let's hope someone surpasses him, we need Pio's goals and the others too, but he can score a lot," he said.

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Azzurri turn the tide after shock

Mancini hailed his side’s mental resilience after the Azzurri recovered from a nightmare start to complete a statement comeback victory. Having fallen behind to Michael Olise's 10th-minute opener, Italy looked vulnerable in the early stages before finding their composure to take control of the contest over the remaining ninety minutes. Mancini admitted the early setback could have unraveled a less confident squad, praising his players' ability to quickly fix their tactical shape and turn the tide.

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"It was a great victory . We went behind after 10 minutes, struggled for a few more minutes, but then we got back into the game and managed to react very well. We were a bit too wide with the midfielders, and the danger was the ball going in, but after 20 minutes the game changed completely," the head coach explained.

Focus shifts to Belgium showdown

Despite the celebrations at San Siro, the job is not yet finished for Italy. They currently lead the group with ten points, but a difficult trip to Brussels awaits them on Sunday. Mancini was quick to remind his players that their position at the top remains precarious and that they cannot afford to rely on their head-to-head advantage over France alone if they want to guarantee top spot.

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"In Brussels we have to get a result, otherwise this game won't count for anything . We have to improve as a team and get the fans back to support us," he stated.