Real Madrid player ratings vs RB Leipzig: Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler impress before Diomande steals the headlines

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Real Madrid extended their perfect Champions League start with a 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig, inspired by Kylian Mbappé's goal and assist. Substitute Yan Diomande stole the show late on with a spectacular volley to secure the three points.

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Real Madrid maintained their flawless trajectory in the Champions League league phase with a comprehensive 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabéu. While the scoreline suggests total dominance, the encounter was a tactical slow-burner until Bernardo Silva broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute. Madrid’s ability to manipulate the half-spaces became more evident after the interval, as they successfully bypassed Leipzig’s mid-block to create high-value opportunities, eventually outperforming their 2.91 xG through superior individual quality.

The second half saw Arda Güler profit from Kylian Mbappé’s unselfishness before the Frenchman himself added a third with a clinical curled effort. Although Tidiam Gomis briefly threatened a comeback for the visitors, the night belonged to Yan Diomande. The substitute provided a stunning exclamation point to the performance, rifling a world-class volley into the top corner to ensure José Mourinho’s side remains amongst the European elite with nine points from three matches.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Thibaut Courtois - 7/10

The Belgian was largely a spectator for long periods but remained focused when Leipzig transitioned quickly. He produced five saves, notably denying Rômulo and Nkunku to keep Madrid's lead intact during the first half. He could do little about Gomis' powerful consolation strike late on.

Federico Valverde - 7/10

Operating in a hybrid right-back role, Valverde was a defensive monster, recording a team-high 12 defensive interventions, including four successful tackles. His engine allowed Madrid to maintain a high line, though his offensive output was slightly curtailed by his deeper starting position.

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Antonio Rüdiger - 6/10

A typically aggressive performance from the German, who marshalled the backline with authority. While he was occasionally dragged out of position by Nkunku’s movement, he remained dominant in the air. He will be disappointed to have lost the clean sheet in the closing stages.

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Dean Huijsen - 8/10

The standout performer in the defensive unit from a technical perspective. Huijsen completed a staggering 97 accurate passes out of 102 attempts, acting as the primary progressor from the back. His composure under pressure was vital in navigating Leipzig’s early pressing triggers.

Alvaro Carreras - 6/10

Steady if unspectacular on the left flank. Carreras provided the necessary width to stretch the Leipzig 4-2-3-1 but was occasionally caught in two minds when Antonio Nusa drifted inside. He was replaced by Marc Cucurella in the 70th minute to solidify the flank.

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Midfield

Eduardo Camavinga - 7/10

The Frenchman acted as the tactical pendulum in the pivot. His ability to recover possession and initiate transitions was key to Madrid’s 64% possession share. While he missed a speculative long-range effort in the 67th minute, his work in the shadows allowed the attackers to flourish.

Bernardo Silva - 8/10

Silva’s first goal for the club was a reward for his intelligent ghosting runs. He opened the scoring in the 43rd minute, reacting quickest to a rebound. His technical security in tight areas ensured Madrid rarely turned the ball over in dangerous central zones.

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Jude Bellingham - 7/10

Bellingham played a vital role in the second goal, lofting a perfectly weighted ball for Mbappé to assist Güler. While he didn't get on the scoresheet himself, his 88 minutes were defined by elite spatial awareness and his ability to link the midfield and attack seamlessly.

Attack

Arda Guler - 8/10

The Turkish starlet continues to justify the hype. He was in the right place at the right time to stab home Madrid's second goal in the 52nd minute. Beyond the goal, his vision and weight of pass in the final third caused Leipzig constant problems before his withdrawal in the 78th minute.

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Vinicius Junior - 6/10

A quieter night by his lofty standards. The Brazilian saw a 29th-minute effort blocked and struggled to find his usual rhythm against Leipzig’s compact defensive shape. He was hooked at the 70-minute mark as Mourinho looked to refresh the energy levels.

Kylian Mbappe - 9/10

The focal point of everything good for Los Blancos. Mbappé provided a headed assist for Güler’s goal before scoring a sublime curled strike in the 83rd minute. With 10 shots and two shots on goal, he was a constant threat, demonstrating why he is the definitive match-winner at this level.

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Substitutes & Manager

Marc Cucurella (70') - 6/10

Came on for Carreras to provide more defensive grit as Leipzig searched for a way back into the game.

Yan Diomande (70') - 9/10

A sensational cameo. Diomande provided the assist for Mbappe’s goal before scoring a "rocket of a volley" in the 87th minute. A world-class finish that justified his massive price tag.

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Brahim Diaz (78') - 6/10

Introduced late to maintain the high press and offered fresh legs in the final third.

Endrick (88') - N/A

Too little time to make a significant impact, though he nearly assisted Espi in stoppage time.

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Carlos Espi (88') - N/A

Twice went close in the final minutes, hitting the side netting with one effort.

Jose Mourinho - 8/10

Mourinho’s tactical patience paid off. By instructing his side to dominate possession (64%) and wait for Leipzig to tire, he engineered a second-half explosion. His substitutions were perfect, particularly the introduction of Diomande, who killed the game.