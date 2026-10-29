'We win for our coach!' – Nathaniel Brown sends emotional message after 6-1 Bayern victory

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Bayern Munich full-back Nathaniel Brown dedicated his goal and the team's 6-1 DFB-Pokal victory over Magdeburg to the club's absent head coach. The defender insisted that the squad is completely unified ahead of Saturday's Der Klassiker.

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Brown steps up as Bayern cruise into round of 16

Nathaniel Brown capped off a stellar personal display by scoring Bayern Munich's fifth goal in a 6-1 DFB-Pokal victory over Magdeburg at the Allianz Arena. The young defender started in a rotated back four alongside Josip Stanisic, Jonathan Tah, and Hiroki Ito.

Despite Magdeburg equalizing early in the first half, Bayern overran their second-tier opposition after the break.

The result booked the Bavarians' place in the DFB-Pokal round of 16.

Full-back sends touching message to resting manager

Speaking after the match, Brown made it clear that the squad was playing for their head coach, who remains sidelined while recovering at home. "Magdeburg did very well, it took us a bit of time to really get into the game," Brown admitted.

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"But once we get going, it’s huge fun, especially the second half."

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"We want to win every match, regardless of the opponents... We also win for our coach. He should be resting but I hope we see him again soon," the defender stated.

Squad depth shines amid missing key figures

Brown highlighted how the internal culture at Bayern allows fringe players to step up seamlessly when starters are rested or absent. "Today we wanted to progress – and now we concentrate on Saturday," Brown noted.

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Assistant coach Aaron Danks praised the team's second-half adjustments, which allowed Bayern to gain complete tactical control.

Brown's goal underscored the quality available across Bayern's squad depth.

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All eyes turn to blockbuster Klassiker showdown

With cup progression secured, Brown and Bayern immediately turn their attention to Saturday's top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash against Borussia Dortmund.

The Bavarians host their fierce rivals looking to extend their domestic momentum.

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Bayern will also learn their round of 16 cup opponents during Sunday's official draw.