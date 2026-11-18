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Paul Ince has told GOAL that Manchester United still need to find a “25-goal man” to lead their line, with the Red Devils being urged to favour two “proven Premier League” strikers over prolific Nigeria international Victor Osimhen. A title-winning star from the past at Old Trafford believes Ollie Watkins or Ivan Toney would be shrewd additions for the future.

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Days of Cole & Rooney are long gone

Finding a reliable option to spearhead their attack has proved difficult for United in recent times, with big money being invested in failed and questionable experiments. Long gone are the days when Andy Cole, Dwight Yorke, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Wayne Rooney, Carlos Tevez and Robin van Perise plundered goals for fun at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’.

Danish frontman Rasmus Hojlund was considered to boast plenty of potential, and came with a £72 million ($95m) price tag, but netted just 26 times through two seasons and now finds himself in Serie A with Napoli.

Sesko yet to convince as leading man

Benjamin Sesko had registered on several recruitment radars before making his way to Manchester for £74m ($97m) in 2025, with United winning that particular transfer race. They saw the Slovenian striker find the target on 12 occasions across his debut campaign in England, with many of those efforts being recorded when stepping off the bench.

United appear less than convinced that the 23-year-old can be the solution to a long-standing issue, with the likes of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Marcus Rashford often being asked to operate as false nines.

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Do Man Utd need to spend on another No.9?

Could more money be invested in another proven finisher? Might Osimhen, who is now with Turkish giants Galatasaray finally get his move to the Premier League after several years of speculation?

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When those questions were put to Ince, the former United midfielder - who was speaking in association with freebets.com - told GOAL: “When you look at Sesko, you think of last year, the amount of times he came off the bench and scored vital goals. But that was coming off the bench. Every time he started, he never really seemed to do it. Maybe he looked at himself as more of a super sub than actually starting the game.

“Now, what you've done, you've brought in Cunha, you've brought in Mbeumo and it's like, where do I play them? Sometimes Cunha's playing up front. Where was he at Wolves? He was playing on the left. They’ve played Mbeumo up front. At Brentford, he was playing off the right. They've never really gone and said, ‘we need to find that 20, 25-goal man who's going to score those goals’.”

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Watkins & Toney should be on transfer radar

Ince added when addressing potential targets for the Red Devils: “I like Osimhen, I've watched him play a lot in Turkey this year. But for me, you've got two players you can go and get.

“Go and get Ivan Toney or go and get Ollie Watkins. Both proven Premier League players. I know they're playing in Saudi for a sack full of money, but if you're looking for out-and-out strikers who are proven in the Premier League, go and get Ollie Watkins or Ivan Toney, someone like that, because they do create chances. Manchester United have created so many chances this season. They just can't find the back of the net.

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“Whether that can happen in January, I don't know. But I think the way Manchester United are defending and conceding goals, they need to score more than the opposition. I just think when you look at the quality of the teams, like Villa scoring four at Old Trafford, that's never been heard of.

“Teams don't come to Old Trafford and score four goals. Bournemouth came to Old Trafford and scored three goals. That's unheard of. And if they're not scoring goals themselves, this is the product you get from these games. And this is why you find them third from bottom.”

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Pochettino inherits team in the drop zone

United tumbled into the Premier League relegation zone ahead of taking the decision to relieve Michael Carrick of his managerial duties. That baton is about to be passed to former Tottenham and Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino - as he has taken in his final game with the USMNT.

His first outing with the Red Devils will come against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, with the Argentine needing to quickly assess his squad and determine where reinforcements are required - with it possible that Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal stars Toney and Watkins will come into his thoughts.