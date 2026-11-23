How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Derby County with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 17 Nov 24, 2026 - 15:00 Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Derby County at Molineux Stadium in the Championship, with two sides heading in opposite directions.

Cesar Peixoto's Wolves are unbeaten in their last five league games. They won 2-1 against Charlton Athletic on November 21 to stretch that run to four wins and a draw.

The home side have been tight at the back, conceding only three goals in that spell. Victories over Bristol City, Cardiff City and Watford have kept them firmly in the top three.

John Eustace's Derby arrive in far poorer shape. They lost 2-0 at Southampton on November 21 and have taken just one win from their last five.

That sole victory, a 3-1 result against Bolton Wanderers, sits between heavy defeats by Norwich City and Millwall. Derby have shipped 12 goals across those five matches.

The gap in form makes this a testing trip for the visitors. Here is what you need to know before kick-off.

Team news & squads