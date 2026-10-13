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Champions League
team-logoVillarreal
Estadio de la Ceramica
team-logoSSC Napoli
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How to watch today's Villarreal vs SSC Napoli Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, confirmed team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Villarreal vs SSC Napoli
Villarreal
SSC Napoli
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Villarreal and SSC Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Estadio de la Ceramica

Today's game between Villarreal and SSC Napoli will kick off at 3:00 p.m.

Villarreal vs Napoli is available to watch live in Canada. Check the options below to find the right service for you.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Villarreal vs SSC Napoli lineups

4-4-2
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL
page.match.formation.title
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
3-4-2-1
L. JuniorL. JuniorS. MourinoS. MourinoR. VeigaR. Veigateam-logoC. RomeroP. NavarroP. NavarroP. GueyeP. GueyeN. SalibaN. SalibaA. MoleiroA. MoleiroS. ComesanaS. ComesanaG. MorenoG. MorenoG. MikautadzeG. MikautadzeV. Milinkovic-SavicV. Milinkovic-SavicB. BadiashileB. BadiashileR. MarinR. MarinA. RrahmaniA. RrahmaniB. GilmourB. GilmourG. Di LorenzoG. Di LorenzoK. De BruyneK. De BruyneM. PolitanoM. PolitanoS. McTominayS. McTominayG. NascimentoG. NascimentoR. HoejlundR. Hoejlund
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
4-4-2
Villarreal

Starting XI

SSC Napoli

Substitutes

Manager

  • I. Perez
  • M. Allegri
Villarreal

Injuries and Suspensions

SSC Napoli

Villarreal host SSC Napoli at the Estadio de la Ceramica in a Champions League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the group phase.

The Yellow Submarine arrive at this game under pressure. A 1-0 home defeat to Real Madrid in LaLiga last weekend exposed familiar problems in the final third, and Inigo Perez's side have now lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. A third European setback would place their continental ambitions in serious doubt.

Napoli travel to Spain in considerably better shape. Massimiliano Allegri's side dismantled Frosinone 3-0 in Serie A last weekend in a performance that underlined their attacking depth and defensive solidity. Kevin De Bruyne remains central to everything they do going forward.

Both clubs sit outside the Champions League qualification positions, which strips this fixture of any comfort. A win is not merely desirable for either side — it is close to necessary.

Villarreal's LaLiga form has offered some encouragement. Back-to-back wins over Levante and Malaga showed they can score freely away from home, but their inability to break down compact defensive structures at the Ceramica is a recurring concern that Napoli will look to exploit.

Allegri has managed De Bruyne's workload carefully this season, and the Belgian's influence in the final third remains the defining factor in Napoli's attacking play. With Rasmus Hoejlund leading the line and David Neres and Matteo Politano providing width, Napoli possess the tools to punish a Villarreal side that has struggled for clean sheets.

TV channel and live stream options for Tuesday's game are listed below.

How to watch Villarreal vs SSC Napoli with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Netl-e

work (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Best budget
Surfshark logo

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  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
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Monthly from$6.67
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Form

VIL

VIL - Form

BVB
L3-2
BET
L1-2
MAL
W1-3
LEV
W3-1
RMA
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
NAP

NAP - Form

INT
L3-2
ARS
L0-1
BOL
W1-0
FIO
D1-1
FRC
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Villarreal head into this game with two wins and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 home defeat to Real Madrid in LaLiga. Earlier in the run, they beat Levante 3-1 and won 3-1 away at Malaga, but losses to Real Betis and Borussia Dortmund — 3-2 in the Champions League — reflect a side prone to inconsistency. Across the five matches, they have scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Napoli arrive with three wins and one draw from their last five outings. The 3-0 victory over Frosinone was their most convincing performance of the run, and they also beat Bologna 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Fiorentina in Serie A. Their only defeat in this stretch was a 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the Champions League. Across five matches, Napoli have scored eight goals and conceded four, with back-to-back clean sheets in their two most recent wins.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

VillarrealDrawSSC Napoli
2
1
2
Club Friendlies
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
3
FT
Europa League
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
1
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
1
FT
Europa League
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
1
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
FT
Champions League
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
0
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
FT
Champions League
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
0
FT
5Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a friendly in December 2022, when Villarreal won 3-2 with Napoli as the home side. Their competitive history spans Europa League and Champions League encounters: Villarreal won 1-0 at home in the Europa League in February 2016 before a 1-1 draw in Naples, while Napoli won both of their 2011 Champions League group stage meetings 2-0. Across the five recorded meetings, Napoli hold the stronger overall record with three wins to Villarreal's two.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
211062+44
D
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
211010+14
D
W
4
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
5
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
210152+33
L
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210141+33
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
11
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
14
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
16
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
21014403
W
L
17
VikingVikingVIK
21013303
W
L
18
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
21012203
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
21
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
20201102
D
D
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
23
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
201134-11
D
L
26
InterInterINT
201123-11
D
L
27
LilleLilleLIL
201123-11
D
L
28
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
201124-21
D
L
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
201114-31
D
L
30
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
31
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200213-20
L
L
32
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
33
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
34
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League standings, Villarreal are currently placed 21st and Napoli 27th, with both clubs operating outside the qualification positions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Villarreal vs SSC Napoli today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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