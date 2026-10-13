Champions League - Game Week 2 Oct 13, 2026 - 15:00 Estadio de la Ceramica

Today's game between Villarreal and SSC Napoli will kick off at 3:00 p.m.

Villarreal vs Napoli is available to watch live in Canada. Check the options below to find the right service for you.

Villarreal host SSC Napoli at the Estadio de la Ceramica in a Champions League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the group phase.

The Yellow Submarine arrive at this game under pressure. A 1-0 home defeat to Real Madrid in LaLiga last weekend exposed familiar problems in the final third, and Inigo Perez's side have now lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. A third European setback would place their continental ambitions in serious doubt.

Napoli travel to Spain in considerably better shape. Massimiliano Allegri's side dismantled Frosinone 3-0 in Serie A last weekend in a performance that underlined their attacking depth and defensive solidity. Kevin De Bruyne remains central to everything they do going forward.

Both clubs sit outside the Champions League qualification positions, which strips this fixture of any comfort. A win is not merely desirable for either side — it is close to necessary.

Villarreal's LaLiga form has offered some encouragement. Back-to-back wins over Levante and Malaga showed they can score freely away from home, but their inability to break down compact defensive structures at the Ceramica is a recurring concern that Napoli will look to exploit.

Allegri has managed De Bruyne's workload carefully this season, and the Belgian's influence in the final third remains the defining factor in Napoli's attacking play. With Rasmus Hoejlund leading the line and David Neres and Matteo Politano providing width, Napoli possess the tools to punish a Villarreal side that has struggled for clean sheets.

TV channel and live stream options for Tuesday's game are listed below.

How to watch Villarreal vs SSC Napoli with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Netl-e

work (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

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Form

Villarreal head into this game with two wins and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 home defeat to Real Madrid in LaLiga. Earlier in the run, they beat Levante 3-1 and won 3-1 away at Malaga, but losses to Real Betis and Borussia Dortmund — 3-2 in the Champions League — reflect a side prone to inconsistency. Across the five matches, they have scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Napoli arrive with three wins and one draw from their last five outings. The 3-0 victory over Frosinone was their most convincing performance of the run, and they also beat Bologna 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Fiorentina in Serie A. Their only defeat in this stretch was a 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the Champions League. Across five matches, Napoli have scored eight goals and conceded four, with back-to-back clean sheets in their two most recent wins.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a friendly in December 2022, when Villarreal won 3-2 with Napoli as the home side. Their competitive history spans Europa League and Champions League encounters: Villarreal won 1-0 at home in the Europa League in February 2016 before a 1-1 draw in Naples, while Napoli won both of their 2011 Champions League group stage meetings 2-0. Across the five recorded meetings, Napoli hold the stronger overall record with three wins to Villarreal's two.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Villarreal are currently placed 21st and Napoli 27th, with both clubs operating outside the qualification positions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Villarreal vs SSC Napoli today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: