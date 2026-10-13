Champions League - Game Week 2 Oct 13, 2026 - 15:00 Lyse Arena

Today's game between Viking and Bayern Munich will kick off at 3:00 p.m.

Viking vs Bayern Munich is available to watch live in Canada. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Bayern Munich travel to Stavanger to face Viking at the Lyse Arena on October 13, with Vincent Kompany's side looking to extend their strong run in the Champions League.

Viking have been in excellent domestic form heading into this fixture, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their home record makes the Lyse Arena a difficult venue, and Morten Jensen's side will draw confidence from that ahead of what is the sternest test they could face.

Bayern arrive with unfinished business after a frustrating 2-2 draw with Augsburg in the Bundesliga, a result that left Kompany visibly irritated. His side generated 29 shots and had four goals disallowed, meaning the performance was far better than the scoreline suggested.

Harry Kane leads the attack and continues to be spoken of as a genuine Ballon d'Or contender by those inside the club. Michael Olise, who has attracted interest from Real Madrid, is expected to feature after Bayern's hierarchy made clear the Frenchman is not for sale, pointing to a contract that runs until 2029.

Joshua Kimmich, whose place in the Germany setup drew debate during the international break, is named in Bayern's projected lineup and will be eager to impose himself at club level. Manuel Neuer starts in goal despite recent scrutiny, with sporting director Max Eberl having publicly backed the veteran captain to come through his difficult spell.

For Viking, this is an opportunity to produce a result that would resonate well beyond Norway. Bayern sit second in the Champions League standings, which tells you everything about the scale of the challenge facing the hosts.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Viking vs Bayern Munich live.

How to watch Viking vs Bayern Munich with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Form

Viking arrive in strong form, having won four of their last five matches for a W4-D0-L1 record across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Brann in the Eliteserien on October 9, and they also produced a commanding 8-1 victory over Kristiansund BK in September. Their only defeat in this run came against VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League, where they lost 3-1. Across these five matches, Viking have scored 14 goals and conceded six, reflecting an attack-minded side capable of putting teams away.

Bayern's last five results show a W3-D2-L0 record, with the most recent outing being that 2-2 draw with Augsburg in the Bundesliga. Their most emphatic performance in this period was a 7-0 win over Union Berlin, and they also beat Bodoe/Glimt 5-0 in the Champions League. A goalless draw with Schalke 04 in September was the other blemish on an otherwise productive run. Bayern have scored 15 goals and conceded just two across these five fixtures, underlining a defensive solidity that will concern Viking.

Head-to-Head Record

There is no recorded head-to-head data available for previous meetings between Viking and Bayern Munich. Further information will be added closer to kick-off if it becomes available.

Standings

In the Champions League, Bayern Munich sit second, placing them among the competition's leading sides and making them heavy favourites to progress. Viking are positioned 29th, which reflects the considerable gap between the two clubs at this stage of the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Viking vs Bayern Munich today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: