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Champions League
team-logoViking
Lyse Arena
team-logoBayern Munich
Watch it on FuboWatch it on DAZN
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How to watch today's Viking vs Bayern Munich Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, confirmed team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Viking vs Bayern Munich
Viking
Bayern Munich
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Viking and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Lyse Arena

Today's game between Viking and Bayern Munich will kick off at 3:00 p.m.

Viking vs Bayern Munich is available to watch live in Canada. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Viking vs Bayern Munich lineups

4-3-3
Viking crest
Viking
VIK
page.match.formation.title
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
4-2-3-1
A. OestboeA. OestboeK. HaugenK. HaugenG. StensnessG. StensnessH. FalchenerH. FalchenerH. HeggheimH. Heggheimteam-logoH. BjoerdalK. AskildsenK. AskildsenJ. BellJ. BellP. ChristiansenP. ChristiansenZ. TripicZ. TripicE. BotheimE. BotheimJ. UrbigJ. UrbigM. KimM. KimK. LaimerK. LaimerJ. TahJ. TahN. BrownN. BrownL. DiazL. DiazL. KarlL. KarlT. BischofT. BischofM. OliseM. OliseJ. KimmichJ. KimmichH. KaneH. Kane
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
4-3-3
Viking

Starting XI

Bayern Munich

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Jensen
  • V. Kompany
Viking

Injuries and Suspensions

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich travel to Stavanger to face Viking at the Lyse Arena on October 13, with Vincent Kompany's side looking to extend their strong run in the Champions League.

Viking have been in excellent domestic form heading into this fixture, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their home record makes the Lyse Arena a difficult venue, and Morten Jensen's side will draw confidence from that ahead of what is the sternest test they could face.

Bayern arrive with unfinished business after a frustrating 2-2 draw with Augsburg in the Bundesliga, a result that left Kompany visibly irritated. His side generated 29 shots and had four goals disallowed, meaning the performance was far better than the scoreline suggested.

Harry Kane leads the attack and continues to be spoken of as a genuine Ballon d'Or contender by those inside the club. Michael Olise, who has attracted interest from Real Madrid, is expected to feature after Bayern's hierarchy made clear the Frenchman is not for sale, pointing to a contract that runs until 2029.

Joshua Kimmich, whose place in the Germany setup drew debate during the international break, is named in Bayern's projected lineup and will be eager to impose himself at club level. Manuel Neuer starts in goal despite recent scrutiny, with sporting director Max Eberl having publicly backed the veteran captain to come through his difficult spell.

For Viking, this is an opportunity to produce a result that would resonate well beyond Norway. Bayern sit second in the Champions League standings, which tells you everything about the scale of the challenge facing the hosts.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Viking vs Bayern Munich live.

How to watch Viking vs Bayern Munich with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

Form

VIK

VIK - Form

VFB
L3-1
KBK
W8-1
LIL
W3-0
MAD
W0-3
BRA
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
FCB

FCB - Form

S04
D0-0
BOD
W5-0
ELV
W1-2
FCU
W7-0
FCA
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Viking arrive in strong form, having won four of their last five matches for a W4-D0-L1 record across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Brann in the Eliteserien on October 9, and they also produced a commanding 8-1 victory over Kristiansund BK in September. Their only defeat in this run came against VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League, where they lost 3-1. Across these five matches, Viking have scored 14 goals and conceded six, reflecting an attack-minded side capable of putting teams away.

Bayern's last five results show a W3-D2-L0 record, with the most recent outing being that 2-2 draw with Augsburg in the Bundesliga. Their most emphatic performance in this period was a 7-0 win over Union Berlin, and they also beat Bodoe/Glimt 5-0 in the Champions League. A goalless draw with Schalke 04 in September was the other blemish on an otherwise productive run. Bayern have scored 15 goals and conceded just two across these five fixtures, underlining a defensive solidity that will concern Viking.

Head-to-Head Record

There is no recorded head-to-head data available for previous meetings between Viking and Bayern Munich. Further information will be added closer to kick-off if it becomes available.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
211062+44
D
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
211010+14
D
W
4
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
5
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
210152+33
L
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210141+33
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
11
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
14
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
16
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
21014403
W
L
17
VikingVikingVIK
21013303
W
L
18
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
21012203
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
21
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
20201102
D
D
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
23
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
201134-11
D
L
26
InterInterINT
201123-11
D
L
27
LilleLilleLIL
201123-11
D
L
28
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
201124-21
D
L
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
201114-31
D
L
30
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
31
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200213-20
L
L
32
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
33
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
34
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League, Bayern Munich sit second, placing them among the competition's leading sides and making them heavy favourites to progress. Viking are positioned 29th, which reflects the considerable gap between the two clubs at this stage of the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Viking vs Bayern Munich today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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