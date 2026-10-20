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Champions League
team-logoVfB Stuttgart
MHPArena
team-logoAtletico Madrid
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How to watch today's VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid
VfB Stuttgart
Atletico Madrid
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between VfB Stuttgart and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
MHPArena

Today's game between VfB Stuttgart and Atletico Madrid will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid in the United States are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Atletico Madrid travel to the MHPArena in Stuttgart for a UEFA Champions League fixture against VfB Stuttgart, with Diego Simeone's side arriving in Germany in the form of a team that believes it can go deep in this competition.

Atletico head into this game off the back of five straight wins across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Espanyol in LaLiga, and before that they beat Manchester United 2-0 in the Champions League — a result that exposed real tension within the Old Trafford dressing room. Julian Alvarez has been in fine touch since joining the club in the summer, and Simeone was quick to praise his performance against United.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, have been inconsistent. Sebastian Hoeness's side lost 1-0 to Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga last weekend, though they did record a 3-0 Champions League win over Slovan Bratislava before that. Their domestic form has been patchy, and they will need a sharper performance to trouble an Atletico side conceding very little at present.

The visitors carry injury concerns into this match, with Cristian Romero sidelined. Reports indicate the Argentine defender is set to miss just two games with his injury, which will come as some relief to Simeone. Koke is also absent, adding further selection pressure on the away side.

In the Champions League table, Atletico sit in a position that reflects their strong European form, while Stuttgart will be looking to climb from their current standing with a result at home.

This is a fixture between a Stuttgart side searching for consistency and an Atletico team that has found a rhythm few clubs in Europe can currently match. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
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Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

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  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
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Team news & squads

VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
VfB Stuttgart crest
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
page.match.formation.title
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
4-4-2
F. BredlowF. BredlowJ. ChabotJ. ChabotF. JeltschF. JeltschJ. VagnomanJ. VagnomanR. HendriksR. HendriksA. StillerA. StillerJ. LewelingJ. LewelingC. FuehrichC. FuehrichD. UndavD. UndavG. ProemelG. ProemelE. DemirovicE. DemirovicJ. OblakJ. OblakA. GrimaldoA. GrimaldoM. LlorenteM. LlorenteM. PubillM. PubillD. HanckoD. HanckoG. SimeoneG. SimeoneA. BaenaA. BaenaP. BarriosP. BarriosJ. CardosoJ. CardosoJ. AlvarezJ. AlvarezK. LeeK. Lee
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
4-2-3-1
VfB Stuttgart

Starting XI

Atletico Madrid

Manager

  • S. Hoeness
  • D. Simeone

Sebastian Hoeness will be without a number of players for Stuttgart, with Ameen Al Dakhil, Justin Diehl, Maximilian Mittelstaedt, Nikolas Nartey, Tiago Tomas, and Dan-Axel Zagadou all listed as injured. Hoeness's projected XI includes Fabian Bredlow in goal, with a back line of Jeff Chabot, Finn Jeltsch, Josha Vagnoman, and Ramon Hendriks, and Deniz Undav leading the attack.

Diego Simeone is without Cristian Romero and Koke through injury, with no suspensions affecting either squad. Atletico's projected XI is built around Jan Oblak in goal, a back line featuring Alejandro Grimaldo, Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, and David Hancko, and Julian Alvarez leading the line alongside Kang-In Lee. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

VFB

VFB - Form

BVB
L0-1
GFT
W5-0
SCP
W0-2
SBR
W0-3
HSV
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
0/5
ATM

ATM - Form

OSA
W4-0
RMA
W2-1
ALA
W1-2
MUN
W2-0
ESP
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Stuttgart have won two, drawn zero, and lost two of their last five competitive matches, with one friendly win also in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Bundesliga defeat to Hamburger SV, and they also lost 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund earlier in the period. Their brightest result was a 3-0 Champions League win over Slovan Bratislava. Across the five matches, Stuttgart scored ten goals and conceded two, though the competitive record is more mixed than those numbers suggest.

Atletico Madrid have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, conceding just one goal in the process. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Espanyol in LaLiga, and they also beat Manchester United 2-0 in the Champions League and Real Madrid 2-1 in LaLiga during this run. They scored ten goals across those five matches. The consistency of results and defensive solidity underline why Atletico are considered serious contenders on multiple fronts this season.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

VfB StuttgartDrawAtletico Madrid
0
1
0
Club Friendlies
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
1
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
FT
1Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals0/1
Both teams scored1/1

The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the provided data is a 1-1 draw in a club friendly on August 5, 2018, played at the MHPArena. With just one meeting on record, there is no established competitive head-to-head series between Stuttgart and Atletico Madrid to draw broader conclusions from.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
2200103+76
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
4
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
220061+56
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
220084+46
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
8
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
10
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
11
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
12
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
14
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
16
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
17
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
21014403
L
W
18
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
21013303
L
W
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
210123-13
L
W
21
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
22
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
23
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
24
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
210115-43
W
L
25
RomaRomaROM
201145-11
L
D
26
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
27
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
201117-61
L
D
29
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
30
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
200225-30
L
L
31
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
32
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
33
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
200219-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League, Stuttgart sit fourth and Atletico Madrid are fifteenth — a table position that places both sides in contrasting situations heading into this fixture, with Stuttgart looking to protect their strong standing and Atletico seeking to climb into more comfortable territory in the league phase.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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