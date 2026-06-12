World Cup - Grp. D Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between USA and Paraguay will kick-off at Jun 12, 2026, 9:00 p.m..

Canadian viewers can catch USA vs Paraguay live on TV and via live stream across several platforms. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

The United States open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Paraguay on Friday, June 12, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It is the first match of Group D, and for the co-hosts, the weight of a nation arrives with kick-off.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have spent the week preparing at their base in Irvine, Orange County, where around 5,500 fans turned out for an open training session earlier this week. The atmosphere has been electric, though the results in the build-up have been mixed. The USMNT lost to Germany 2-1 in their most recent outing and were beaten by Portugal and Belgium in March, though they did beat Senegal 3-2 and thrashed Uruguay 5-1 back in November.

Paraguay arrive in North America as a team that has rediscovered its footing. Under Argentine coach Gustavo Alfaro, who took charge in late 2024 and brings World Cup experience from managing Ecuador in Qatar, La Albirroja qualified with a defensive record that conceded just 10 goals across 18 South American qualifying matches. Their most recent warm-up was a 4-0 win over Nicaragua on June 5.

Brighton forward Julio Enciso was the creative driving force through qualifying, and Paraguay's counter-attacking structure under Alfaro will be tested immediately against a home side with the crowd firmly behind them. Veteran leaders Gustavo Gómez and Miguel Almirón bring experience to a squad that blends that know-how with a younger generation.

In Group D standings, Paraguay currently sit second while the United States are fourth, giving Alfaro's side extra motivation to hold that position from the opening whistle.

This is a fixture that carries real consequence for both teams' knockout ambitions. Here is everything you need to know about where to watch USA vs Paraguay live.

How to watch USA vs Paraguay with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino has not confirmed his probable starting XI ahead of the opener, and no injuries or suspensions have been listed in the official squad data. Further team news is expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro is similarly yet to name his projected XI, with no injury or suspension concerns currently listed. Updates will be added as they become available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 19 J. Enciso

Form

The United States go into this match with a W-D-L record of W2, L3 across their last five fixtures. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Germany on June 6, while they also lost to Portugal (0-2) and Belgium (2-5) in March. On the positive side, they beat Senegal 3-2 in May and recorded a commanding 5-1 win over Uruguay in November 2025. Across those five matches, the USMNT scored 11 goals and conceded 12.

Paraguay arrive in better shape, with a W3, L2 record from their last five. They beat Nicaragua 4-0 on June 5 and also won away at Greece (0-1) and Mexico (1-2) in the spring. Their defeats came against Morocco (2-1 loss) in March and against the United States (2-1 loss) in November 2025. Paraguay scored eight goals and conceded six across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in November 2025, when the United States beat Paraguay 2-1 in a friendly. USA have won three of the last five encounters, with Paraguay's only victory in that run coming in a 2011 friendly that finished 0-1. The sides also met at the 2016 Copa America, which the United States won 1-0, and at the 2007 Copa America, which Paraguay won 3-1.

Standings

In Group D, Paraguay currently sit second while the United States are fourth ahead of Friday's opening match.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Paraguay today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: