World Cup - Grp. D San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Today's game between Turkiye and Paraguay will kick-off at Jun 19, 2026, 11:00 p.m..

In Canada, Turkiye vs Paraguay is available to watch live on TSN1 and TSN+. French-language viewers can follow the action on RDS and via the RDS Apps. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Turkiye and Paraguay meet in a Group D fixture that neither side can afford to lose. The match takes place at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with both nations carrying the weight of opening-day defeats into this second-round encounter at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Vincenzo Montella's side fell 2-0 to Australia in Vancouver on Matchday 1, a result that stung given Turkiye controlled 72% of possession and registered 30 attempts without finding the net. The Crescent-Stars were clinical in everything but the final third, and Patrick Beach's eight-save performance for the Socceroos left Montella searching for answers.

Paraguay's situation is more pressing still. Gustavo Alfaro's men were beaten 4-1 by the United States in Los Angeles, a bruising night that began with Damián Bobadilla's own goal inside seven minutes. Folarin Balogun's brace and a late Gio Reyna strike compounded the damage, leaving La Albirroja rooted to the bottom of Group D.

For Turkiye, the creative quality of Arda Güler and Hakan Çalhanoğlu gives them a clear technical edge in midfield. Çalhanoğlu anchored the engine room for the full 90 minutes against Australia despite a pre-tournament calf concern, and his ability to control tempo will again be central to Montella's plans.

Paraguay will lean on the pace and invention of Julio Enciso and Miguel Almirón to threaten on the counter. Gustavo Gómez captains a defensive unit that needs to show far greater composure than it managed against the United States, where the backline fractured badly under pressure in the second half.

Both teams arrive in Santa Clara knowing that defeat leaves their knockout stage ambitions in serious jeopardy. With Australia and the USA meeting simultaneously at the top of the table, the loser here faces a near-impossible task on Matchday 3.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Turkiye vs Paraguay live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Turkiye vs Paraguay with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Vincenzo Montella has no injury or suspension concerns ahead of this fixture. His projected XI reads: Ugurcan Cakir; Ferdi Kadioglu, Mehmet Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Abdulkerim Bardakci; Ismail Yuksek, Hakan Calhanoglu, Orkun Kokcu; Baris Alper Yilmaz, Arda Guler; Kerem Akturkoglu.

Gustavo Alfaro also names a full squad with no injuries or suspensions listed. His projected starting eleven is: Orlando Gill; Gustavo Gomez, Omar Alderete, Juan Caceres, Alexandro Maidana; Damian Bobadilla, Andres Cubas; Diego Gomez, Miguel Almiron; Julio Enciso, Antonio Sanabria. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Turkiye head into this match with four wins from their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 defeat to Australia in the World Cup group stage on June 14, ending a run that included a 2-1 friendly win over Venezuela and a 4-0 victory over North Macedonia. Back-to-back World Cup qualifying wins over Kosovo and Romania completed a strong pre-tournament sequence. Across those five matches, Turkiye scored eight goals and conceded three.

Paraguay's recent record shows two wins and two losses from their last four completed fixtures, with their World Cup campaign opening in difficult fashion. The 4-1 defeat to the United States on June 13 followed a 4-0 friendly win over Nicaragua on June 5. Earlier results include a 2-1 friendly loss to Morocco, a 1-0 win over Greece, and a 2-1 victory over Mexico in November 2025. Paraguay scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Turkiye and Paraguay is available in the current dataset. This will be updated as official records become available.

Standings

In Group D, Turkiye currently sit third and Paraguay fourth following the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Turkiye vs Paraguay today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: