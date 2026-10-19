Premier League - Game Week 7 Oct 19, 2026 - 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Today's game between Tottenham Hotspur and Coventry City will kick off at Oct 19, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Live TV channel and streaming options for Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City are listed below. Fubo and DAZN are among the platforms carrying the match, so check your regional availability and sign up to watch live.

Tottenham Hotspur host Coventry City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a Premier League fixture that finds both clubs in contrasting patches of form heading into the contest.

Spurs have struggled to find consistency under Roberto De Zerbi, picking up just one win from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United, a result that continued a frustrating run for a side that has also suffered defeats to Aston Villa and Liverpool this term.

Coventry arrive in north London having produced one of the more eye-catching recent results in the division. Frank Lampard's side put four past Newcastle United in their last Premier League outing, a performance that will have done plenty to lift confidence after a difficult start to the season.

The visitors have had their own inconsistency to manage, losing heavily to Brighton and Manchester City earlier in the campaign. But that Newcastle result signals that Coventry are capable of producing on the road.

Tottenham sit bottom of the Premier League table heading into this fixture, making it a match De Zerbi's side can ill afford to lose. Coventry sit in mid-table and will sense an opportunity to climb further.

Both managers will be without key personnel, adding another layer of uncertainty to the team selections. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Premier League fixture live.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

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Team news & squads

Roberto De Zerbi faces a congested injury list ahead of this fixture. Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Pedro Porro, Dejan Kulusevski, and Andrew Robertson are all ruled out, while Rodrigo Bentancur is suspended. Despite those absences, De Zerbi has a projected XI available, with Antonin Kinsky expected in goal and a midfield built around Sandro Tonali, Conor Gallagher, and Lucas Bergvall.

Frank Lampard is also dealing with absentees on the Coventry side. Haji Wright, Aurele Amenda, Josh Eccles, Luke Woolfenden, and Kaine Kesler-Hayden are all listed as injured and will not feature. Coventry's projected lineup includes Carl Rushworth in goal, with Brandon Thomas-Asante and Sidiki Cherif expected to lead the attacking line. No suspensions are currently recorded for the away side.

Form

Tottenham have won none of their last five matches, recording one draw and four defeats across that run. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Manchester United, and they were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool in the Carabao Cup and 3-2 by Aston Villa in the league during the same period. Spurs have drawn their other two matches, both ending 0-0 against Everton and Nottingham Forest. Across the five games, they have scored just five goals and conceded seven.

Coventry's recent record reads two wins, no draws, and three defeats from their last five. Their most impressive result came in a 4-1 win over Newcastle United, while they also won 1-0 at Nottingham Forest. The defeats include a 5-0 loss to Brighton and a 1-0 reverse against Manchester City. In total, Coventry have scored six goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Carabao Cup in September 2024, when Tottenham won 2-1 at Coventry City. Looking across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Tottenham have won four and Coventry have won none, with one result not recorded as a Spurs victory in that dataset. The previous encounters span the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, with Tottenham winning 3-0 on three separate occasions across those competitions.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Tottenham currently sit in 20th place, while Coventry are positioned in 15th. The gap in standings reflects the contrasting starts both clubs have made to the 2026/27 season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: