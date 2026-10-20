Champions League - Game Week 3 Oct 20, 2026 - 15:00 Diego Armando Maradona

Today's game between SSC Napoli and Bodoe/Glimt will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Napoli vs Bodø/Glimt in the United States are listed below. The match is available to watch live on Fubo and DAZN.

Napoli host Bodø/Glimt at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples in the Champions League, with Massimiliano Allegri's side desperate to arrest a run of form that has left their European campaign in a precarious state.

The Partenopei arrive into this fixture carrying real pressure. Four defeats in eight matches across all competitions have raised serious questions about the direction of the club, and a 3-1 loss to Villarreal in their previous Champions League outing compounded a difficult week. A 1-0 Serie A defeat to Venezia last Saturday made the situation worse, leaving Napoli sitting 32nd in the Champions League standings.

The relationship between Allegri and Kevin De Bruyne has also drawn scrutiny in recent days. The Italian coach moved to downplay a heated touchline exchange with the Belgian midfielder, describing it as a linguistic misunderstanding, but the episode has added to a sense of unease around the squad.

Bodø/Glimt travel to Naples in strong form. Kjetil Knutsen's side beat Borussia Dortmund 1-0 at the Aspmyra Stadion last week in what was widely regarded as a significant Champions League result, and they followed that with a 2-0 win over Hamarkameratene in the Eliteserien. The Norwegian side currently sit 24th in the Champions League table.

Scott McTominay's contract situation adds another layer of uncertainty to the Napoli camp, with the Scottish midfielder's future at the club still unresolved. Whether he features from the start against Glimt could say something about how Allegri views his role going forward.

This is a match Napoli cannot afford to approach with anything less than full focus. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Champions League fixture live.

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Massimiliano Allegri will be without several players for this fixture. Costantino Favasuli, Alisson Santos, Alessandro Buongiorno, Antonio Vergara, and David Neres are all listed as injured and will not feature. The projected XI for Napoli is: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Benoit Badiashile, Amir Rrahmani, Rafa Marin; Kevin De Bruyne, Scott McTominay, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Noa Lang; Stanislav Lobotka, Leonardo Spinazzola; Rasmus Hoejlund. There are no suspensions reported for the home side.

For Bodø/Glimt, Kjetil Knutsen is without Haakon Evjen, Magnus Bech Riisnaes, August Mikkelsen, and Isak Sjong through injury. The projected XI reads: Nikita Haikin; Haitam Aleesami, Fredrik Andre Bjoerkan, Jostein Gundersen, Fredrik Sjoevold; Patrick Berg, Sondre Brunstad Fet, Sondre Auklend; Ola Brynhildsen, Jens Petter Hauge, Andreas Helmersen. No suspensions are in place for the away side.

Form

Napoli head into this match with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Serie A defeat to Venezia, and they also lost 3-1 to Villarreal in the Champions League in that run. A 3-0 win over Frosinone offers the clearest evidence of what this squad is capable of when things click. Across the five matches, Napoli have scored six goals and conceded six.

Bodø/Glimt arrive in far better shape, having won four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 victory over Hamarkameratene, and they beat Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in their previous Champions League fixture. Earlier in the run they recorded a 3-1 win over Kristiansund BK and a 6-2 Cup victory over Rana FK. Their only defeat in the five-match stretch came against Brann in the Eliteserien.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Napoli and Bodø/Glimt are recorded in the available head-to-head data. This fixture represents a fresh chapter between the two clubs at the Champions League level.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Napoli currently sit 32nd while Bodø/Glimt are placed 24th. Both sides have considerable ground to make up across the remainder of the league phase.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: