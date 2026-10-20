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Champions League
team-logoSSC Napoli
Diego Armando Maradona
team-logoBodoe/Glimt
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How to watch today's SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt
SSC Napoli
Bodoe/Glimt
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between SSC Napoli and Bodoe/Glimt, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Diego Armando Maradona

Today's game between SSC Napoli and Bodoe/Glimt will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Napoli vs Bodø/Glimt in the United States are listed below. The match is available to watch live on Fubo and DAZN.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Napoli host Bodø/Glimt at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples in the Champions League, with Massimiliano Allegri's side desperate to arrest a run of form that has left their European campaign in a precarious state.

The Partenopei arrive into this fixture carrying real pressure. Four defeats in eight matches across all competitions have raised serious questions about the direction of the club, and a 3-1 loss to Villarreal in their previous Champions League outing compounded a difficult week. A 1-0 Serie A defeat to Venezia last Saturday made the situation worse, leaving Napoli sitting 32nd in the Champions League standings.

The relationship between Allegri and Kevin De Bruyne has also drawn scrutiny in recent days. The Italian coach moved to downplay a heated touchline exchange with the Belgian midfielder, describing it as a linguistic misunderstanding, but the episode has added to a sense of unease around the squad.

Bodø/Glimt travel to Naples in strong form. Kjetil Knutsen's side beat Borussia Dortmund 1-0 at the Aspmyra Stadion last week in what was widely regarded as a significant Champions League result, and they followed that with a 2-0 win over Hamarkameratene in the Eliteserien. The Norwegian side currently sit 24th in the Champions League table.

Scott McTominay's contract situation adds another layer of uncertainty to the Napoli camp, with the Scottish midfielder's future at the club still unresolved. Whether he features from the start against Glimt could say something about how Allegri views his role going forward.

This is a match Napoli cannot afford to approach with anything less than full focus. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Champions League fixture live.

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
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Team news & squads

SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
page.match.formation.title
Bodoe/Glimt crest
Bodoe/Glimt
BOD
4-3-3
V. Milinkovic-SavicV. Milinkovic-SavicB. BadiashileB. BadiashileA. RrahmaniA. RrahmaniR. MarinR. MarinK. De BruyneK. De BruyneS. McTominayS. McTominayG. Di LorenzoG. Di LorenzoN. LangN. LangS. LobotkaS. LobotkaL. SpinazzolaL. SpinazzolaR. HoejlundR. HoejlundN. HaikinN. HaikinH. AleesamiH. AleesamiF. BjoerkanF. BjoerkanJ. GundersenJ. GundersenF. SjoevoldF. SjoevoldP. BergP. BergS. FetS. FetS. AuklendS. AuklendO. BrynhildsenO. BrynhildsenJ. HaugeJ. HaugeA. HelmersenA. Helmersen
Bodoe/Glimt crest
Bodoe/Glimt
BOD
3-4-2-1
SSC Napoli

Starting XI

Bodoe/Glimt

Manager

  • M. Allegri
  • K. Knutsen

Massimiliano Allegri will be without several players for this fixture. Costantino Favasuli, Alisson Santos, Alessandro Buongiorno, Antonio Vergara, and David Neres are all listed as injured and will not feature. The projected XI for Napoli is: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Benoit Badiashile, Amir Rrahmani, Rafa Marin; Kevin De Bruyne, Scott McTominay, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Noa Lang; Stanislav Lobotka, Leonardo Spinazzola; Rasmus Hoejlund. There are no suspensions reported for the home side.

For Bodø/Glimt, Kjetil Knutsen is without Haakon Evjen, Magnus Bech Riisnaes, August Mikkelsen, and Isak Sjong through injury. The projected XI reads: Nikita Haikin; Haitam Aleesami, Fredrik Andre Bjoerkan, Jostein Gundersen, Fredrik Sjoevold; Patrick Berg, Sondre Brunstad Fet, Sondre Auklend; Ola Brynhildsen, Jens Petter Hauge, Andreas Helmersen. No suspensions are in place for the away side.

Form

NAP

NAP - Form

BOL
W1-0
FIO
D1-1
FRC
W3-0
VIL
L3-1
VEN
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BOD

BOD - Form

BRA
L2-1
RAN
W2-6
KBK
W3-1
BVB
W1-0
H-K
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Napoli head into this match with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Serie A defeat to Venezia, and they also lost 3-1 to Villarreal in the Champions League in that run. A 3-0 win over Frosinone offers the clearest evidence of what this squad is capable of when things click. Across the five matches, Napoli have scored six goals and conceded six.

Bodø/Glimt arrive in far better shape, having won four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 victory over Hamarkameratene, and they beat Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in their previous Champions League fixture. Earlier in the run they recorded a 3-1 win over Kristiansund BK and a 6-2 Cup victory over Rana FK. Their only defeat in the five-match stretch came against Brann in the Eliteserien.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Napoli and Bodø/Glimt are recorded in the available head-to-head data. This fixture represents a fresh chapter between the two clubs at the Champions League level.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
2200103+76
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
4
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
220061+56
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
220084+46
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
8
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
10
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
11
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
12
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
14
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
16
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
17
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
21014403
L
W
18
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
21013303
L
W
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
210123-13
L
W
21
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
22
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
23
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
24
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
210115-43
W
L
25
RomaRomaROM
201145-11
L
D
26
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
27
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
201117-61
L
D
29
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
30
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
200225-30
L
L
31
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
32
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
33
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
200219-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League standings, Napoli currently sit 32nd while Bodø/Glimt are placed 24th. Both sides have considerable ground to make up across the remainder of the league phase.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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