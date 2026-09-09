Champions League - Game Week 1 Sep 9, 2026 - 15:00 Diego Armando Maradona

Today's game between SSC Napoli and Arsenal will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Napoli vs Arsenal is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo and DAZN. Fubo currently offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers, giving access to the match and other Champions League fixtures across the matchday.

Arsenal travel to Naples for their opening Champions League 2026/27 league phase fixture, facing SSC Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on September 9.

Mikel Arteta's side arrive in Italy in commanding form, having won their last four competitive matches. Their 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Sunday extended a perfect start to the Premier League season and underlined Arsenal's credentials as genuine European contenders.

Arteta himself is among the nominees for the 2026 Ballon d'Or Coach of the Year award, and Arsenal are also shortlisted for Club of the Year — recognition of a campaign that ended in a Champions League final, where they lost on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest.

Napoli, by contrast, arrive in uncertain shape. Massimiliano Allegri's squad has lost back-to-back Serie A matches, falling to Inter and Como in their two most recent league outings. The Partenopei sit 28th in the early Champions League table standings, a position that reflects a difficult opening to their European campaign.

The Gunners will be without William Saliba, who is listed among the injured, though Arteta has sufficient defensive cover to absorb the loss. Declan Rice, who drew scrutiny from pundits after his confrontation with Morgan Rogers in the Chelsea win, is expected to start in midfield.

For viewers in the United States, live stream and TV channel options are listed below.

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Massimiliano Allegri names a projected XI featuring Alex Meret in goal, with a back four of Rafa Marin, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, and Leonardo Spinazzola. Kevin De Bruyne, Stanislav Lobotka, and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa are set to operate in midfield, with Alisson Santos, David Neres, and Rasmus Hoejlund leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side.

For Arsenal, Mikel Arteta's projected XI includes David Raya in goal, a back four of Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel, and Ezri Konsa, with Bruno Guimaraes and Declan Rice in the engine room. Bukayo Saka, Christos Tzolis, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz complete the expected lineup. William Saliba is ruled out through injury; no other absences are confirmed at this stage.

Form

Napoli head into this fixture having won one, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches, with their most recent result a 3-2 Serie A defeat to Inter on September 5. They also lost 1-2 to Como on August 30, though their sole competitive win — a 2-0 victory at Genoa — showed they are capable of producing results on the road. Across the five matches, Napoli have scored 11 goals and conceded eight, suggesting an open but inconsistent defensive record.

Arsenal have won their last four matches across all competitions and have not lost in five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Premier League win over Chelsea on September 6, and they also beat Aston Villa 1-0 and Coventry City 3-0 earlier in the league campaign. A 3-0 Community Shield victory over Manchester City in August set the tone. Arsenal have scored ten goals and conceded two across those five matches, with their defensive solidity a clear pattern.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the 2019 Europa League, when Arsenal won 1-0 in Naples before securing a 2-0 victory at home to advance. The last Champions League encounter dates to December 2013, when Napoli won 2-0 at the Maradona — a result Arsenal reversed with a 2-0 win at the Emirates earlier that same group stage. Across the five recorded head-to-head matches, Arsenal hold the stronger overall record, with three wins to Napoli's one and one draw.

Standings

In the Champions League 2026/27 league phase standings, Arsenal currently sit second, while Napoli are placed 28th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch SSC Napoli vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: