How to watch Sporting CP vs Manchester United with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Champions League - Game Week 5 Nov 25, 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Jose Alvalade

Manchester United travel to the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon on Wednesday evening to face Sporting CP in the Champions League.

Sporting arrive in superb form. Paulo Fonseca's side have won all five of their most recent matches, including a 4-0 Taca de Portugal win over Uniao Serra last weekend and a 1-0 victory away at Shakhtar Donetsk in Europe.

United come in far more fragile. Mauricio Pochettino's first game in charge ended in a 4-0 loss at Liverpool, a result that followed defeats to Chelsea and Bournemouth and a wild 4-4 draw with Aston Villa.

The Lisbon hosts have been strong and tight at the back, with only one goal conceded in their last five outings. United have shipped 15 in the same period.

There is a bright spot in Europe for the visitors, who beat Roma 3-2 earlier this month. Pochettino will need a repeat of that spirit to get anything out of a difficult night in Portugal.

Here is everything you need to know about the kick-off time, TV channel and live stream options.

Official TV channel and live stream details for Sporting CP vs Manchester United are not currently available. We will update this page as soon as broadcast information is confirmed.

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