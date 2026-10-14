Champions League - Game Week 2 Oct 14, 2026 - 15:00 National Football Stadium

Today's game between Slovan Bratislava and VfB Stuttgart will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Slovan Bratislava vs VfB Stuttgart is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for this Champions League fixture are listed below.

Slovan Bratislava host VfB Stuttgart at the National Football Stadium in Bratislava in the Champions League, with the two sides meeting in European competition for the second time in two seasons.

Slovan enter this fixture under Yaya Toure, the former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder now taking his first steps in management. His side sit deep in the Champions League standings and need a result to stay relevant in the competition.

A 6-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the group stage exposed the gap between Slovan and Europe's elite, and Toure's task is to find a way to make the National Football Stadium a more difficult place to visit.

Stuttgart arrive in solid shape. Sebastian Hoeness's side beat Paderborn 2-0 in the Bundesliga on October 10 and sit in the top half of the Champions League table, giving them genuine confidence heading into this away trip.

The two clubs met in this competition in January 2025, when Stuttgart won 3-1 in Bratislava. Slovan will be determined to produce a different result on home soil this time around.

Stuttgart have shown inconsistency in the Bundesliga this season, but their European form tells a more encouraging story. Defeats to Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim domestically sit alongside a 3-1 Champions League win over Viking, underlining a side that tends to raise its level on the continental stage.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Champions League fixture, including TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time, and the latest team news, read on.

How to watch Slovan Bratislava vs VfB Stuttgart with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Yaya Toure is expected to name a side featuring Dominik Takac in goal, with a back line of Sandro Cruz, Cesar Blackman, Kenan Bajric, and Svetozar Markovic. Suleiman Camara, Peter Pokorny, Rahim Ibrahim, Christian Martinez, Tigran Barseghyan, and Andraz Sporar complete the projected XI, with no confirmed injuries or suspensions for Slovan ahead of this fixture.

Sebastian Hoeness is set to deploy Fabian Bredlow in goal for Stuttgart, with Jeff Chabot, Finn Jeltsch, Josha Vagnoman, and Grischa Proemel forming the defensive unit, and Chris Fuehrich, Angelo Stiller, Deniz Undav, Jamie Leweling, Bilal El Khannouss, and Ermedin Demirovic named in the projected XI. Stuttgart are without Nikolas Nartey, Tiago Tomas, Luca Jaquez, and Ameen Al Dakhil through injury, with updates to be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Slovan Bratislava have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Skalica in the Slovak 1. Liga on October 10, and they also beat Komarno 1-2 away in the league. Their heaviest result in that run was a 6-1 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in September, which remains the defining result of their European campaign so far.

VfB Stuttgart have won three, lost two, and recorded no draws across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Bundesliga win at Paderborn on October 10, and they also beat Viking 3-1 in the Champions League in September. Losses to Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga reflect the inconsistency Stuttgart have shown domestically, though their away record in Europe has been stronger.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Champions League in January 2025, when Stuttgart won 3-1 at the National Football Stadium in Bratislava. The clubs also met in Europa League qualification in August 2010, with Stuttgart winning 1-0 in Bratislava before drawing 2-2 in the return leg. Across the three recorded head-to-head fixtures, Stuttgart hold the stronger record with two wins and one draw.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, VfB Stuttgart sit eighth, placing them comfortably in contention for the knockout rounds, while Slovan Bratislava are 35th, leaving them with significant ground to make up if they are to remain in European competition beyond the league phase.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Slovan Bratislava vs VfB Stuttgart today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: