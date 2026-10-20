Champions League - Game Week 3 Oct 20, 2026 - 15:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Today's game between Roma and Slovan Bratislava will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Roma vs Slovan Bratislava is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Roma return to Champions League action at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday, October 20, hosting Slovan Bratislava in the group stage as Gian Piero Gasperini's side look to steady themselves in European competition.

The backdrop to this fixture is difficult to ignore. Roma let a 3-1 lead slip against Real Madrid last week, conceding three times from corners in the closing stages to lose 4-3 — a collapse that exposed real questions about their ability to manage games at the highest level.

Gasperini's men did respond. A 2-0 win over Genoa in Serie A last Saturday showed domestic resilience, but repeating that composure in a European night under the Olimpico lights is a different challenge entirely.

The injury list adds further pressure. Paulo Dybala, who was forced off at half-time against Real Madrid, is unavailable, as are Mile Svilar, Bryan Cristante, and Manu Kone. Gasperini must find the right balance without several key members of his squad.

Slovan Bratislava arrive in Rome under the management of Yaya Toure, though their Champions League campaign has been rough. A 3-0 defeat to VfB Stuttgart in their last European outing leaves them firmly in the lower reaches of the standings, and a trip to Rome represents another stern test.

In the Slovak top flight, Slovan have been more convincing, winning three of their last four league matches. Whether that domestic confidence translates against a Roma side desperate to restore European credibility is the central question.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Roma vs Slovan Bratislava, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Roma vs Slovan Bratislava with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Gasperini is without four players for this fixture. Paulo Dybala, who picked up an injury at half-time in the Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, joins Mile Svilar, Bryan Cristante, and Manu Kone on the absentee list. The projected XI has Pierluigi Gollini in goal, with Gianluca Mancini, Evan N'Dicka, and Mario Hermoso in defence. Niccolo Pisilli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Matias Soule, Nahuel Molina, Marten de Roon, and Wesley are set to feature in midfield, with Donyell Malen leading the attack.

Slovan Bratislava travel to Rome without Mykola Kukharevych, their only confirmed absentee. Yaya Toure is expected to name Dominik Takac in goal behind a back four of Kenan Bajric, Svetozar Markovic, Sandro Cruz, and Cesar Blackman. Suleiman Camara, Peter Pokorny, Tigran Barseghyan, and Alen Mustafic are projected in midfield, with Christian Martinez and Adam Griger as the attacking pair.

Form

Roma have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Serie A win over Genoa, which followed the painful 4-3 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid. Earlier in the run, Roma drew 2-2 with Inter and won 2-0 away at Torino. Across those five matches, they have scored eight goals and conceded seven, with their defensive record a recurring concern.

Slovan Bratislava have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Spartak Trnava in the Slovak 1. Liga, though that came after a 3-0 Champions League loss to VfB Stuttgart. Earlier results included a 1-1 draw with Skalica and a 2-1 away win at Komarno. Slovan have scored eight goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice, both in the Europa League qualification round in August 2011. The most recent encounter ended 1-1 at the Stadio Olimpico, with Slovan having won the first leg 1-0 at home in Bratislava. Across the two matches, each side scored once on their own ground, and neither club has won away from home in this limited series.

Standings

Roma sit 25th in the Champions League standings while Slovan Bratislava are placed 36th — a gap that reflects Roma's position as the side with more to build on in the competition, while Slovan face a steeper climb to remain competitive in the group stage.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Roma vs Slovan Bratislava today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: