Champions League - Game Week 2 Oct 14, 2026 - 15:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Today's game between Roma and Real Madrid will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

The match is available to stream live via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Roma host Real Madrid at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in a Champions League group stage fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the competition.

Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma come into this match off the back of a goalless draw with Como in Serie A, a result that will have done little to build momentum ahead of a European test of this magnitude. The Giallorossi have shown they can compete with the continent's best, having drawn with Inter and beaten Atalanta in recent weeks, but consistency has been elusive.

Gasperini has spoken warmly about Real Madrid ahead of this fixture, describing them as incredible champions and acknowledging the scale of the challenge his side faces at the Olimpico.

Real Madrid arrive in Rome under Jose Mourinho having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory over Villarreal in LaLiga, and they head into this fixture sitting 13th in the Champions League standings.

With Kylian Mbappe leading the line and Jude Bellingham pulling strings in midfield, Madrid carry a constant threat. Their 4-1 demolition of Rayo Vallecano earlier in the season illustrated just how clinical they can be when given space.

Roma will need a disciplined, organised performance to contain a side of this quality. For everything you need to know about how to watch the match, read on.

How to watch Roma vs Real Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Gasperini is expected to line up Roma with Mile Svilar in goal, a back four of Gianluca Mancini, Mario Hermoso, Evan N'Dicka and Wesley, with Marten de Roon, Devyne Rensch and Manu Kone in midfield. Matias Soule and Paulo Dybala are projected to support Donyell Malen in attack. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Mourinho names a projected XI featuring Thibaut Courtois in goal, with Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen and Denzel Dumfries across the back line. Jude Bellingham, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Federico Valverde form the midfield, with Brahim Diaz and Yan Diomande supporting Kylian Mbappe. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side at this stage.

Form

Roma head into this fixture with a record of two wins, three draws and no losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Como in Serie A, and they drew 1-1 with Fenerbahce in the Champions League earlier in the campaign. The Giallorossi have scored six goals and conceded four across those five outings, with wins over Torino and Atalanta providing the highlights.

Real Madrid arrive with four wins and one defeat from their last five, their only loss a 2-1 reverse against Atletico Madrid in LaLiga. They beat Inter 2-1 in the Champions League and followed that with a 4-1 win over Rayo Vallecano, scoring 10 goals and conceding four across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in a friendly in August 2019, which ended 2-2. In competitive fixtures, Real Madrid have dominated, winning all four of the Champions League encounters in the dataset. The last competitive meeting at the Stadio Olimpico ended 0-2 to Real Madrid in November 2018, with Madrid also winning 3-0 in the reverse fixture at the Bernabeu earlier that season.

Standings

In the current Champions League standings, Roma sit 17th while Real Madrid are placed 13th, meaning both clubs are operating in the lower half of the table and will be looking to this fixture as an opportunity to climb towards the qualification positions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Roma vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: