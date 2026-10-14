Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+19 | Please play responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content  | Publishing Principles
Champions League
team-logoRoma
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
team-logoReal Madrid
Watch it on FuboWatch it on DAZN
GOAL-e
Assisted by

How to watch today's Roma vs Real Madrid Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Roma vs Real Madrid
Roma
Real Madrid
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Roma and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Today's game between Roma and Real Madrid will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

The match is available to stream live via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Roma host Real Madrid at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in a Champions League group stage fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the competition.

Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma come into this match off the back of a goalless draw with Como in Serie A, a result that will have done little to build momentum ahead of a European test of this magnitude. The Giallorossi have shown they can compete with the continent's best, having drawn with Inter and beaten Atalanta in recent weeks, but consistency has been elusive.

Gasperini has spoken warmly about Real Madrid ahead of this fixture, describing them as incredible champions and acknowledging the scale of the challenge his side faces at the Olimpico.

Real Madrid arrive in Rome under Jose Mourinho having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory over Villarreal in LaLiga, and they head into this fixture sitting 13th in the Champions League standings.

With Kylian Mbappe leading the line and Jude Bellingham pulling strings in midfield, Madrid carry a constant threat. Their 4-1 demolition of Rayo Vallecano earlier in the season illustrated just how clinical they can be when given space.

Roma will need a disciplined, organised performance to contain a side of this quality. For everything you need to know about how to watch the match, read on.

How to watch Roma vs Real Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

Team news & squads

Roma vs Real Madrid Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
page.match.formation.title
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
4-2-3-1
P. GolliniP. GolliniG. ManciniG. ManciniM. HermosoM. HermosoE. N'DickaE. N'Dickateam-logoWesleyM. de RoonM. de RoonD. RenschD. RenschM. SouleM. SouleP. DybalaP. DybalaM. KoneM. KoneD. MalenD. MalenT. CourtoisT. CourtoisM. CucurellaM. CucurellaI. KonateI. KonateD. HuijsenD. HuijsenD. DumfriesD. DumfriesJ. BellinghamJ. BellinghamA. TchouameniA. TchouameniA. GulerA. GulerF. ValverdeF. ValverdeVinicius JuniorVinicius JuniorK. MbappeK. Mbappe
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
3-4-2-1
Roma

Starting XI

Real Madrid

Manager

  • G. Gasperini
  • J. Mourinho

Gasperini is expected to line up Roma with Mile Svilar in goal, a back four of Gianluca Mancini, Mario Hermoso, Evan N'Dicka and Wesley, with Marten de Roon, Devyne Rensch and Manu Kone in midfield. Matias Soule and Paulo Dybala are projected to support Donyell Malen in attack. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Mourinho names a projected XI featuring Thibaut Courtois in goal, with Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen and Denzel Dumfries across the back line. Jude Bellingham, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Federico Valverde form the midfield, with Brahim Diaz and Yan Diomande supporting Kylian Mbappe. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side at this stage.

Form

ROM

ROM - Form

ATA
W2-1
FB
D1-1
TOR
W0-2
INT
D2-2
COM
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
RMA

RMA - Form

INT
W2-1
RAY
W4-1
ELC
W2-3
ATM
L2-1
VIL
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Roma head into this fixture with a record of two wins, three draws and no losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Como in Serie A, and they drew 1-1 with Fenerbahce in the Champions League earlier in the campaign. The Giallorossi have scored six goals and conceded four across those five outings, with wins over Torino and Atalanta providing the highlights.

Real Madrid arrive with four wins and one defeat from their last five, their only loss a 2-1 reverse against Atletico Madrid in LaLiga. They beat Inter 2-1 in the Champions League and followed that with a 4-1 win over Rayo Vallecano, scoring 10 goals and conceding four across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

RomaDrawReal Madrid
1
0
4
Club Friendlies
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
2
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
Champions League
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
Champions League
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
FT
Champions League
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
FT
Champions League
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
2Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in a friendly in August 2019, which ended 2-2. In competitive fixtures, Real Madrid have dominated, winning all four of the Champions League encounters in the dataset. The last competitive meeting at the Stadio Olimpico ended 0-2 to Real Madrid in November 2018, with Madrid also winning 3-0 in the reverse fixture at the Bernabeu earlier that season.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
2
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
4
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
5
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
11
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
11
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
13
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
14
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
15
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
15
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
17
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
18
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
21
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
22
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
26
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
28
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
29
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
31
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the current Champions League standings, Roma sit 17th while Real Madrid are placed 13th, meaning both clubs are operating in the lower half of the table and will be looking to this fixture as an opportunity to climb towards the qualification positions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Roma vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google