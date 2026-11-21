How to watch River Plate vs Lanus with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

River Plate host Lanus in the Liga Profesional, with Leonardo Ponzio's side looking to build on a strong recent run at Estadio Monumental.

River arrive in decent shape. Three wins from their last five Liga Profesional outings have kept them in contention, though a defeat to Boca Juniors earlier in November served as a reminder of the margins at this level.

Lanus come into this fixture in a different kind of rhythm. Mauricio Pellegrino's side have drawn three of their last five matches, a run that reflects a team difficult to beat but struggling to find the decisive moment.

The visitors sit fifth in Apertura Group A, while River occupy second place in Apertura Group B. Both sides have something to play for as the Argentine season moves toward its conclusion.

For those looking to watch River Plate vs Lanus live, broadcast information is detailed below.

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