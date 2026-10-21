Champions League - Game Week 3 Oct 21, 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig are listed below.

Real Madrid host RB Leipzig at the Estadio Bernabéu on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League league phase, with José Mourinho's side looking to build on a strong start to their European campaign.

Los Blancos arrive in good domestic form after a 4-1 dismantling of Sevilla at the weekend, a result that saw teenage midfielder Yan Diomande turn in a performance that generated headlines across Europe. With Kylian Mbappé leading the attack and Jude Bellingham pulling the strings behind him, Real Madrid carry genuine firepower into this fixture.

RB Leipzig arrive at the Bernabéu under pressure after a bruising 6-1 Bundesliga defeat to Bayern Munich last weekend. Martin Demichelis's side did beat PSV Eindhoven in their previous Champions League outing, but that momentum has been significantly dented by events in Germany.

In the Champions League table, Real Madrid currently sit in eighth place, well inside the automatic qualification spots. Leipzig, by contrast, are placed 21st and need points urgently to avoid the playoff elimination round.

With El Clásico against Barcelona arriving on October 25, Mourinho will be mindful of squad management, though the expectation is that he fields a strong side in Europe. For Leipzig, this is a must-improve fixture if they are to stay alive in the competition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig live.

How to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

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Team news & squads

José Mourinho is expected to name a strong side, with a projected XI of Thibaut Courtois in goal behind a back four of Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konaté, Antonio Rüdiger, and Denzel Dumfries. Yan Diomande, Federico Valverde, and Aurélien Tchouaméni are set to form the midfield, with Brahim Díaz, Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappé ahead of them. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side.

Martin Demichelis is set to line up with Maarten Vandevoordt in goal, supported by Ridle Baku, Castello Lukeba, David Raum, and Willi Orbán in defence. Christopher Nkunku, Neil El Aynaoui, and Ezechiel Banzuzi are expected in midfield, with Antonio Nusa, Brajan Gruda, and Romulo Cruz forming the attack. Leipzig also report no injuries or suspensions ahead of the trip to Madrid.

Form

Real Madrid head into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a commanding 4-1 victory over Sevilla in LaLiga, and they also recorded a 4-3 win away at Roma in the Champions League earlier this month. Their only defeat in this run came against Atlético Madrid, a 2-1 loss in LaLiga in September. Across these five matches, Madrid have scored 11 goals and conceded five, showing both attacking intent and occasional defensive vulnerability.

RB Leipzig's recent form is more erratic. They have won two and lost two of their last five, with a 6-0 Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt sandwiched between a 2-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen and last weekend's 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich. Their sole Champions League result in this run was a 1-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven. Leipzig have scored 12 goals in five games but conceded nine, reflecting a side capable of both extremes.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2024, when Real Madrid and RB Leipzig drew 1-1 at the Bernabéu in the Champions League. Madrid won the reverse fixture 1-0 in Leipzig the previous month. Across the last four head-to-head meetings in the Champions League, Madrid hold two wins to Leipzig's one, with one draw. Leipzig's sole victory came in October 2022, a 3-2 win at home.

Standings

In the Champions League league phase, Real Madrid currently occupy eighth place, putting them comfortably inside the top eight who qualify automatically for the round of sixteen. RB Leipzig sit in 21st, a position that would see them eliminated without reaching even the playoff round, making this trip to Madrid a critical fixture for Demichelis's side.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: