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Champions League
team-logoReal Madrid
Estadio Bernabeu
team-logoRB Leipzig
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How to watch today's Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
Real Madrid
RB Leipzig
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Real Madrid host RB Leipzig at the Estadio Bernabéu on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League league phase, with José Mourinho's side looking to build on a strong start to their European campaign.

Los Blancos arrive in good domestic form after a 4-1 dismantling of Sevilla at the weekend, a result that saw teenage midfielder Yan Diomande turn in a performance that generated headlines across Europe. With Kylian Mbappé leading the attack and Jude Bellingham pulling the strings behind him, Real Madrid carry genuine firepower into this fixture.

RB Leipzig arrive at the Bernabéu under pressure after a bruising 6-1 Bundesliga defeat to Bayern Munich last weekend. Martin Demichelis's side did beat PSV Eindhoven in their previous Champions League outing, but that momentum has been significantly dented by events in Germany.

In the Champions League table, Real Madrid currently sit in eighth place, well inside the automatic qualification spots. Leipzig, by contrast, are placed 21st and need points urgently to avoid the playoff elimination round.

With El Clásico against Barcelona arriving on October 25, Mourinho will be mindful of squad management, though the expectation is that he fields a strong side in Europe. For Leipzig, this is a must-improve fixture if they are to stay alive in the competition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig live.

How to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
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Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

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Team news & squads

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
page.match.formation.title
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL
4-2-3-1
T. CourtoisT. CourtoisT. Alexander-ArnoldT. Alexander-ArnoldA. CarrerasA. CarrerasI. KonateI. KonateD. HuijsenD. HuijsenA. GulerA. GulerY. DiomandeY. DiomandeVinicius JuniorVinicius JuniorA. TchouameniA. TchouameniJ. BellinghamJ. BellinghamK. MbappeK. MbappeM. VandevoordtM. VandevoordtR. BakuR. BakuC. LukebaC. LukebaD. RaumD. RaumW. OrbanW. OrbanC. NkunkuC. NkunkuE. BanzuziE. BanzuziN. El AynaouiN. El AynaouiA. NusaA. NusaB. GrudaB. GrudaR. CruzR. Cruz
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL
4-2-3-1
Real Madrid

Starting XI

RB Leipzig

Manager

  • J. Mourinho
  • M. Demichelis

José Mourinho is expected to name a strong side, with a projected XI of Thibaut Courtois in goal behind a back four of Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konaté, Antonio Rüdiger, and Denzel Dumfries. Yan Diomande, Federico Valverde, and Aurélien Tchouaméni are set to form the midfield, with Brahim Díaz, Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappé ahead of them. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side.

Martin Demichelis is set to line up with Maarten Vandevoordt in goal, supported by Ridle Baku, Castello Lukeba, David Raum, and Willi Orbán in defence. Christopher Nkunku, Neil El Aynaoui, and Ezechiel Banzuzi are expected in midfield, with Antonio Nusa, Brajan Gruda, and Romulo Cruz forming the attack. Leipzig also report no injuries or suspensions ahead of the trip to Madrid.

Form

RMA

RMA - Form

ELC
W2-3
ATM
L2-1
VIL
W1-0
ROM
W3-4
SEV
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
RBL

RBL - Form

HSV
W5-0
B04
L2-0
SGE
W6-0
PSV
W1-0
FCB
L6-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Real Madrid head into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a commanding 4-1 victory over Sevilla in LaLiga, and they also recorded a 4-3 win away at Roma in the Champions League earlier this month. Their only defeat in this run came against Atlético Madrid, a 2-1 loss in LaLiga in September. Across these five matches, Madrid have scored 11 goals and conceded five, showing both attacking intent and occasional defensive vulnerability.

RB Leipzig's recent form is more erratic. They have won two and lost two of their last five, with a 6-0 Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt sandwiched between a 2-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen and last weekend's 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich. Their sole Champions League result in this run was a 1-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven. Leipzig have scored 12 goals in five games but conceded nine, reflecting a side capable of both extremes.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Real MadridDrawRB Leipzig
2
1
1
Champions League
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
1
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
1
FT
Champions League
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
1
FT
Champions League
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
3
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
Champions League
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
0
FT
6Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals1/4
Both teams scored2/4

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2024, when Real Madrid and RB Leipzig drew 1-1 at the Bernabéu in the Champions League. Madrid won the reverse fixture 1-0 in Leipzig the previous month. Across the last four head-to-head meetings in the Champions League, Madrid hold two wins to Leipzig's one, with one draw. Leipzig's sole victory came in October 2022, a 3-2 win at home.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
3
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
4
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
5
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
6
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
7
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
8
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
9
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
10
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
11
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
12
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
13
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
14
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
16
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
17
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
18
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
21
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
24
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
27
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
29
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
31
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
32
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
33
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League league phase, Real Madrid currently occupy eighth place, putting them comfortably inside the top eight who qualify automatically for the round of sixteen. RB Leipzig sit in 21st, a position that would see them eliminated without reaching even the playoff round, making this trip to Madrid a critical fixture for Demichelis's side.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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