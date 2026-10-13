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Champions League
team-logoRB Leipzig
Red Bull Arena Leipzig
team-logoPSV Eindhoven
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How to watch today's RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, confirmed team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven
RB Leipzig
PSV Eindhoven
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between RB Leipzig and PSV Eindhoven, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Red Bull Arena Leipzig

Today's game between RB Leipzig and PSV Eindhoven will kick off at 3:00 p.m.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven lineups

4-2-3-1
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL
page.match.formation.title
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
4-2-3-1
M. VandevoordtM. VandevoordtC. LukebaC. LukebaW. OrbanW. OrbanD. RaumD. RaumR. BakuR. BakuA. NusaA. NusaE. BanzuziE. BanzuziB. GrudaB. GrudaN. El AynaouiN. El AynaouiC. NkunkuC. NkunkuR. CruzR. CruzM. KovarM. KovarS. DestS. DestL. GeertruidaL. GeertruidaF. KosticF. KosticA. ObispoA. ObispoMauro JuniorMauro JuniorR. van BommelR. van BommelK. SanoK. SanoG. TilG. TilI. PerisicI. PerisicS. MijnansS. Mijnans
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
4-2-3-1
RB Leipzig

Starting XI

PSV Eindhoven

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Demichelis
  • P. Bosz
RB Leipzig

Injuries and Suspensions

PSV Eindhoven

How to watch RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

Form

RBL

RBL - Form

SVW
L3-1
COM
L4-1
HSV
W5-0
B04
L2-0
SGE
W6-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
PSV

PSV - Form

AJX
W1-3
SHK
D1-1
SPA
W4-1
TWE
L3-2
HEE
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
211062+44
D
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
211010+14
D
W
4
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
5
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
210152+33
L
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210141+33
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
11
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
14
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
16
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
21014403
W
L
17
VikingVikingVIK
21013303
W
L
18
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
21012203
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
21
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
20201102
D
D
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
23
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
201134-11
D
L
26
InterInterINT
201123-11
D
L
27
LilleLilleLIL
201123-11
D
L
28
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
201124-21
D
L
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
201114-31
D
L
30
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
31
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200213-20
L
L
32
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
33
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
34
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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