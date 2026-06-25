World Cup - Grp. D San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Today's game between Paraguay and Australia will kick-off at Jun 25, 2026, 10:00 p.m..

Paraguay vs Australia is available to watch live in Canada on TSN1 and TSN+, with French-language coverage on RDS and the RDS Apps. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Paraguay and Australia meet in a Group D decider at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with automatic qualification to the Round of 32 at stake for both sides.

The Socceroos arrive in the Bay Area sitting second in the group on three points, but they carry the psychological weight of a 2-0 defeat to the United States on Matchday 2. Tony Popovic's side was undone inside the first quarter-hour in Seattle, conceding an 11th-minute own goal before Alex Freeman sealed the result just before half-time.

Paraguay's position is more precarious. Gustavo Alfaro's men also have three points, but a goal difference of -2 leaves them below Australia in the standings. They recovered from a 4-1 opening loss to the United States with a gritty 1-0 win over Türkiye, Matías Galarza scoring inside 65 seconds before La Albirroja held firm for all three points with ten men.

The cost of that win, however, was severe. Miguel Almirón collected a straight red card in first-half stoppage time and is suspended for this fixture, robbing Paraguay of their most creative influence at the worst possible moment.

The permutations are clear. A win for Australia secures automatic qualification as group runners-up. A Paraguay victory sends them through at Australia's expense. A draw leaves the Socceroos in a strong position on four points, while Paraguay would need results elsewhere to confirm a wildcard berth.

With both sides knowing exactly what they need and the United States already through as group winners, here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

How to watch Paraguay vs Australia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Paraguay head coach Gustavo Alfaro must reshuffle his attack with Miguel Almirón suspended after his straight red card against Türkiye. The projected XI has Orlando Gill in goal, with a back four of Juan Cáceres, Omar Alderete, Gustavo Gómez, and Junior Alonso. Andrés Cubas and Matías Galarza are set to anchor the midfield double pivot, with Diego Gómez, Julio Enciso, and Mauricio operating ahead of them, and Isidro Pitta leading the line.

Tony Popovic has no confirmed injuries or suspensions heading into the match, though several players collected yellow cards against the United States and will be one booking away from a ban if Australia qualify. The projected XI lines up with Patrick Beach in goal, a back three of Harry Souttar, Cameron Burgess, and Alessandro Circati, wing-backs Jason Geria and Jordan Bos, a central midfield pairing of Aiden O'Neill and Paul Okon-Engstler, Nestory Irankunda in a wider role, and Mohamed Toure as the lone forward. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 10 M. Almiron Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Paraguay have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with no draws, scoring nine goals and conceding eight across that run. Their most recent result was the 1-0 win over Türkiye on June 20, secured by Galarza's strike inside the opening two minutes. Before that, they suffered a 4-1 defeat to the United States in their World Cup opener on June 13. Earlier results include a 4-0 friendly win over Nicaragua and losses to Morocco and Greece in March.

Australia have also won two and lost two of their last five, with one draw, scoring nine goals and conceding three. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 defeat to the United States on June 19. Before that, they beat Türkiye 2-0 in their World Cup opener on June 14. The Socceroos also drew 1-1 with Switzerland in a friendly on June 6 and lost 1-0 to Mexico on May 31. Australia's defensive record across those five fixtures is considerably tighter than Paraguay's, with three goals conceded compared to eight.





Head-to-Head Record

PAR Last 2 matches AUS 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Australia 1 - 0 Paraguay

Australia 1 - 1 Paraguay 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The two sides have met just twice in the available head-to-head data, with both fixtures coming in friendly competition. The most recent meeting took place on October 9, 2010, when Australia won 1-0. The only other recorded encounter was on October 7, 2006, which finished 1-1. Australia hold the advantage across both matches, though neither result carries meaningful weight ahead of a World Cup group decider.

Standings

In Group D, Paraguay currently sit third and Australia second heading into the final round of matches.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paraguay vs Australia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: