Premier League - Game Week 7 Oct 17, 2026 - 12:30 St James' Park

Today's game between Newcastle United and Aston Villa will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 12:30 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Newcastle United vs Aston Villa are listed below. Fubo and DAZN are carrying the match, so check your local listings to confirm availability in your region.

Newcastle United host Aston Villa at St James' Park in a Premier League fixture that finds both clubs in contrasting states of form and confidence.

Matthias Jaissle's Newcastle have struggled for consistency at home this season. Their most recent outing at St James' Park ended in a 4-1 defeat to Coventry City, a result that underlines the pressure building on the new manager as the Magpies sit 11th in the Premier League table.

Aston Villa arrive in Newcastle off the back of a remarkable midweek performance. Unai Emery's side dismantled Fenerbahce 6-0 in the Champions League, with Nicolas Jackson and Ross Barkley among the scorers in a result that moved Villa to third in the European standings.

Villa's away form in the league has been a genuine strength. A 2-3 win at Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the season showed Emery's side can perform on the road, and that confidence will travel north with them to Tyneside.

Newcastle carry their own injury concerns into this match, with several key players sidelined. Villa are not without absentees either, though the momentum generated from their European thrashing gives Emery's squad a clear psychological edge heading into the weekend.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Premier League fixture live, read on.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Matthias Jaissle names his projected XI from: Lukas Hornicek, Lewis Hall, Lewis Miley, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes, Yoane Wissa, Nico Gonzalez, Joseph Willock, and Matias Fernandez-Pardo. Newcastle are without Anthony Elanga, Ewen Jaouen, Jacob Ramsey, Bazoumana Toure, and Valentino Livramento through injury, while club captain Dan Burn is also working his way back from an ankle injury and faces a battle to reclaim his starting place.

Unai Emery's projected XI for Villa reads: Zion Suzuki, Matty Cash, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrone Mings, Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Johan Manzambi, Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendia, Joao Gomes, John McGinn, and Nicolas Jackson. The visitors are missing Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Modou Keba Cisse, Brian Madjo, George Hemmings, and Matteo Ruggeri, continuing what has been a difficult period for Emery in terms of squad depth, particularly in wide and midfield areas.

Form

Newcastle head into this fixture with a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 home loss to Coventry City in the Premier League, and they also suffered a 4-1 defeat to Leeds United earlier in that run. The Magpies' positive results came against Hull City, whom they beat 2-1, and Millwall in the Carabao Cup. A 2-2 draw with Bournemouth rounds out a sequence that shows Newcastle scoring nine goals but conceding 12 across those five matches.

Aston Villa's last five matches produced four wins and one draw. Their most recent result was the 6-0 Champions League victory over Fenerbahce, and they also claimed a 2-3 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. A 2-2 draw with Brentford is the only dropped points in that run, with Villa scoring 15 goals and conceding four across those five games — a record that points to a side in sharp attacking form.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when Newcastle won 3-1 at Villa Park in the FA Cup. Before that, Newcastle lost 0-2 at home to Villa in the Premier League in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is split, with each side claiming two wins and one draw — Newcastle won 3-0 at home in December 2024, Villa won 4-1 at home in April 2025, and the sides shared a 0-0 draw at Villa Park in August 2025.

Standings

In the Premier League, Newcastle sit 11th while Aston Villa are 16th — a table position that will concern Emery given the quality his squad has shown, particularly on the road, and one that makes three points at St James' Park a genuine priority for the visitors.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: