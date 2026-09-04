Premier League - Game Week 3 Sep 5, 2026 - 07:30 St James' Park

Today's game between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 7:30 a.m..

This Premier League fixture is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. Both platforms offer live stream access to the game.

Newcastle United host AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park in Matchday 3 of the 2026/27 Premier League season. Matthias Jaissle's side return to Tyneside looking to build on a promising start to the campaign.

The Magpies arrive into this fixture off the back of a 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur, a result that confirmed early signs of cohesion under their new head coach. Newcastle's summer has been defined by extraordinary activity in the transfer market, with the club pushing total spending to £262 million following the deadline-day capture of Matias Fernandez-Pardo from Lille.

Strikers have been at the centre of the club's off-field story. Nick Woltemade has departed on a season-long loan to Juventus, while Lewis Hall has attracted high-profile attention, with Roy Keane publicly questioning Manchester United's reported interest in the left-back. Jaissle will be focused on channelling that noise into results on the pitch.

Bournemouth arrive under Marco Rose having drawn their opening Premier League fixture 1-1 at Everton. The Cherries sit 14th in the table after two rounds of matches and will need to show more attacking conviction away from home if they are to climb the standings.

Rose's side have shown they can cause problems — a 10-1 friendly victory over Genoa in pre-season demonstrated their firepower — but their two competitive outings this term have produced just one goal. Bournemouth were beaten 2-1 by Manchester City on Matchday 2, a result that underlines the scale of the task facing them at a raucous St James' Park.

This is a fixture with recent history. Bournemouth won here in the Premier League as recently as April 2026, beating Newcastle 2-1 in a result that will give Rose's players genuine belief. Newcastle will be determined to reverse that outcome in front of their own supporters.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Premier League fixture live, the TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Newcastle head into this match without Joelinton, Daniel Burn, Valentino Livramento, and William Osula through injury. Jaissle's projected XI features Lukas Hornicek in goal, with Lewis Hall, Sven Botman, Malick Thiaw, and Amar Dedic forming the back four. Joseph Willock, Nico Gonzalez, and Lewis Miley are named in midfield, with Anthony Elanga, Harvey Barnes, and Yoane Wissa in attack.

Bournemouth are without Eli Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Amine Adli, and Veljko Milosavljevic through injury, and Rose names no suspensions in his squad. The projected XI has Djordje Petrovic in goal, supported by Antonio Silva, Adrien Truffert, Adam Smith, and James Hill in defence, with Lewis Cook, Rayan, and Alex Scott in midfield, and Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier, and Evanilson leading the attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Newcastle's last five matches produce a record of two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on August 29, while they also beat West Bromwich Albion 3-2 in the Carabao Cup three days earlier. The Magpies drew 2-2 with Liverpool before suffering back-to-back pre-season defeats against Strasbourg and Bayer Leverkusen. Across those five matches, Newcastle scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Bournemouth's last five matches return one win, two draws, and two losses. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw at Everton on August 29. The Cherries lost 2-1 to Manchester City in their previous Premier League fixture and were beaten by Mainz 05 in pre-season. They drew 2-2 with Real Betis and recorded a 10-1 win over Genoa in earlier friendlies. Bournemouth scored 16 goals across those five games and conceded seven, though the majority of that attacking output came in the Genoa rout.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Premier League on April 18, 2026, when Bournemouth won 2-1 at St James' Park. Across the last five meetings, Bournemouth hold the stronger record, with two wins to Newcastle's one, plus two draws. The five fixtures have produced 15 goals in total, including a 3-3 FA Cup draw at St James' Park in January 2026 and a 1-4 Bournemouth victory on Tyneside in January 2025.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Newcastle United currently sit sixth, while AFC Bournemouth are 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: