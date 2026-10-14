Champions League - Game Week 2 Oct 14, 2026 - 15:00 Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Parie













s Saint-Germain will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Manchester City host Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, October 14, in the UEFA Champions League league phase. Enzo Maresca's side go into the match on the back of a statement 3-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield, a result that has underlined their domestic and European ambitions.

City arrive in this fixture with genuine momentum, having won all five of their last matches across the Premier League, Carabao Cup, and Champions League. Rayan Cherki has been drawing widespread praise as a creative force in midfield, while Erling Haaland remains the focal point of the attack. The financial charges hanging over the club have, if anything, appeared to tighten the squad's resolve.

PSG come to Manchester sitting fifth in the Champions League standings and in strong form of their own. Luis Enrique's side have won four of their last five matches, including a 6-1 demolition of Slovan Bratislava in the competition's opening league phase matchday. Questions remain over Ousmane Dembele's limited minutes under Enrique, though the squad's depth is not in doubt.

The two clubs carry a charged recent history in European competition. PSG won the last meeting 4-2 in January 2025, though City hold the stronger overall record across the last five head-to-head fixtures. A win for either side would carry significant weight in the early Champions League standings.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City vs PSG, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Enzo Maresca is expected to name a strong side for the Champions League fixture. His projected XI features Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, with Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, and Josko Gvardiol in defence. Phil Foden, Enzo Fernandez, Rayan Cherki, and Elliot Anderson are set to operate in midfield, with Jeremy Doku and Erling Haaland leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side.

Luis Enrique is set to deploy Matvey Safonov in goal for PSG, behind a back four of Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, and Willian Pacho. Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Fabian Ruiz are expected in midfield, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ferran Torres, and Ousmane Dembele providing the attacking threat. PSG also report no injuries or suspensions ahead of the trip to Manchester.

Form

Manchester City head into this match having won all five of their last fixtures across all competitions. Their most recent result was a commanding 3-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield, and they have also put five past both Sunderland and Norwich City in recent weeks. City scored 15 goals and conceded six across those five games, with a 2-0 win at FC Porto confirming their Champions League credentials early in the campaign.

PSG have won four of their last five matches, their only setback a 2-1 Ligue 1 defeat to Monaco in early September. Enrique's side have been clinical in patches, beating Slovan Bratislava 6-1 in the Champions League and winning their most recent league outing 3-1 against Le Mans. Across the five fixtures, PSG scored 13 goals and conceded five, arriving in Manchester with clear momentum.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended in a 4-2 PSG win in the Champions League in January 2025, handing the French side a clear recent advantage in the series. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, City have won three times to PSG's two, with earlier meetings in 2021 producing some of the most competitive European football between the clubs. City claimed a 2-1 win at the Etihad in November 2021, though PSG responded with a 2-0 victory in Paris that September.

Standings

In the current Champions League standings, PSG sit fifth while Manchester City are placed ninth, making this a meeting between two sides with contrasting early positions in the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: