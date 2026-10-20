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Champions League
team-logoManchester City
Etihad Stadium
team-logoAEK Athens
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How to watch today's Manchester City vs AEK Athens Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester City vs AEK Athens
Manchester City
AEK Athens
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Manchester City and AEK Athens, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and AEK Athens will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Manchester City vs AEK Athens is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Manchester City host AEK Athens at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, October 20, in the UEFA Champions League league phase. Enzo Maresca's side return to European action looking to bounce back on the continental stage after a difficult recent outing.

City arrive at this fixture in commanding domestic form. Maresca has overseen a perfect start to the Premier League season, winning all seven of his league games in charge — a record-breaking run that surpasses every previous manager to have started a top-flight campaign in England without defeat. His players secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over Ipswich Town on October 17 to maintain that flawless run.

The victory over Ipswich came at a cost, however. Erling Haaland scored twice but limped heavily down the tunnel at full-time, raising fitness concerns ahead of a congested fixture schedule. Maresca has acknowledged the worry, with several other players also carrying knocks from that match.

AEK Athens arrive in Manchester having also played in the Champions League on October 14, suffering a 3-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk. The Greek side sit below City in the current league phase standings and will need a strong performance to trouble a home team brimming with confidence.

The mood around the Etihad has been buoyant despite the injury concerns. Phil Foden produced a standout display against Ipswich and made headlines after the final whistle, appearing in his post-match interview with an inflatable banana — a defiant gesture referencing the club's ongoing off-field situation.

For all the optimism surrounding City's domestic campaign, Europe remains a different challenge. Their Champions League form has been inconsistent, and Maresca will know that Tuesday night represents an opportunity to build momentum on both fronts.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

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Surfshark logo

Surfshark

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Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
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Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs AEK Athens Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
page.match.formation.title
AEK Athens crest
AEK Athens
AEK
4-4-2
G. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaR. DiasR. DiasM. GuehiM. GuehiA. KhusanovA. KhusanovJ. GvardiolJ. GvardiolE. AndersonE. AndersonJ. DokuJ. DokuR. CherkiR. CherkiA. BouaddiA. BouaddiE. FernandezE. FernandezE. HaalandE. HaalandA. BrignoliA. BrignoliS. PiliosS. PiliosH. MoukoudiH. MoukoudiL. RotaL. RotaF. RelvasF. RelvasA. KoitaA. KoitaL. MajerL. MajerR. MarinR. MarinM. VitalisM. VitalisL. JovicL. JovicB. VargaB. Varga
AEK Athens crest
AEK Athens
AEK
4-2-3-1
Manchester City

Starting XI

AEK Athens

Manager

  • E. Maresca
  • M. Nikolic

Enzo Maresca names a projected XI that includes Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, with a back four of Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Josko Gvardiol. Elliot Anderson, Jeremy Doku, Antoine Semenyo, Enzo Fernandez, and Rayan Cherki are listed in midfield and attack, with Erling Haaland leading the line despite the foot injury he sustained against Ipswich. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are listed, though Haaland's fitness remains a concern following his early exit from the previous match — updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For AEK Athens, Marko Nikolic is set to field a side led by Alberto Brignoli in goal. The projected outfield lineup includes Stavros Pilios, Harold Moukoudi, Lazaros Rota, and Filipe Relvas in defence, with Aboubakary Koita, Lovro Majer, Razvan Marin, and Milan Vitalis in midfield. Zini and Luka Jovic are listed as the attacking options. No injuries or suspensions are confirmed for the visitors.

Form

MCI

MCI - Form

NOR
W5-0
SUN
W5-3
LIV
W0-3
PSG
L2-4
IPS
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5
AEK

AEK - Form

ATT
D1-1
PAF
W8-1
VOL
W1-2
OFI
W3-0
SHK
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Manchester City head into this match having won four of their last five games across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, a 4-2 loss on October 14. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 Premier League win over Ipswich Town, and they have also recorded victories over Liverpool (3-0) and Sunderland (5-3) in that run. City have scored 16 goals across those five matches while conceding nine, reflecting an attacking output that has been prolific but a defensive record that has been tested.

AEK Athens have won three of their last five matches but lost their most recent game, a 3-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on October 14. Their other defeat in this run came against OFI Crete, where they won 3-0, while they also beat NFC Volos 2-1 away and thrashed Panserraikos FC 8-1 in the Greek Cup. They drew 1-1 with Asteras Tripolis in their earliest match of the five. Across the five games, AEK have scored 15 goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture between Manchester City and AEK Athens.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
2200103+76
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
4
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
220061+56
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
220084+46
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
8
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
10
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
11
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
12
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
14
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
16
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
17
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
21014403
L
W
18
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
21013303
L
W
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
210123-13
L
W
21
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
22
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
23
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
24
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
210115-43
W
L
25
RomaRomaROM
201145-11
L
D
26
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
27
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
201117-61
L
D
29
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
30
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
200225-30
L
L
31
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
32
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
33
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
200219-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League league phase, Manchester City currently sit in 17th position, while AEK Athens are placed 20th. Both sides find themselves in the lower half of the standings, giving this match added weight as each team looks to improve their position in a format where every point counts toward qualification for the knockout rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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