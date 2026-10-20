Champions League - Game Week 3 Oct 20, 2026 - 15:00 Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and AEK Athens will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Manchester City vs AEK Athens is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Manchester City host AEK Athens at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, October 20, in the UEFA Champions League league phase. Enzo Maresca's side return to European action looking to bounce back on the continental stage after a difficult recent outing.

City arrive at this fixture in commanding domestic form. Maresca has overseen a perfect start to the Premier League season, winning all seven of his league games in charge — a record-breaking run that surpasses every previous manager to have started a top-flight campaign in England without defeat. His players secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over Ipswich Town on October 17 to maintain that flawless run.

The victory over Ipswich came at a cost, however. Erling Haaland scored twice but limped heavily down the tunnel at full-time, raising fitness concerns ahead of a congested fixture schedule. Maresca has acknowledged the worry, with several other players also carrying knocks from that match.

AEK Athens arrive in Manchester having also played in the Champions League on October 14, suffering a 3-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk. The Greek side sit below City in the current league phase standings and will need a strong performance to trouble a home team brimming with confidence.

The mood around the Etihad has been buoyant despite the injury concerns. Phil Foden produced a standout display against Ipswich and made headlines after the final whistle, appearing in his post-match interview with an inflatable banana — a defiant gesture referencing the club's ongoing off-field situation.

For all the optimism surrounding City's domestic campaign, Europe remains a different challenge. Their Champions League form has been inconsistent, and Maresca will know that Tuesday night represents an opportunity to build momentum on both fronts.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Enzo Maresca names a projected XI that includes Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, with a back four of Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Josko Gvardiol. Elliot Anderson, Jeremy Doku, Antoine Semenyo, Enzo Fernandez, and Rayan Cherki are listed in midfield and attack, with Erling Haaland leading the line despite the foot injury he sustained against Ipswich. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are listed, though Haaland's fitness remains a concern following his early exit from the previous match — updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For AEK Athens, Marko Nikolic is set to field a side led by Alberto Brignoli in goal. The projected outfield lineup includes Stavros Pilios, Harold Moukoudi, Lazaros Rota, and Filipe Relvas in defence, with Aboubakary Koita, Lovro Majer, Razvan Marin, and Milan Vitalis in midfield. Zini and Luka Jovic are listed as the attacking options. No injuries or suspensions are confirmed for the visitors.

Form

Manchester City head into this match having won four of their last five games across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, a 4-2 loss on October 14. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 Premier League win over Ipswich Town, and they have also recorded victories over Liverpool (3-0) and Sunderland (5-3) in that run. City have scored 16 goals across those five matches while conceding nine, reflecting an attacking output that has been prolific but a defensive record that has been tested.

AEK Athens have won three of their last five matches but lost their most recent game, a 3-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on October 14. Their other defeat in this run came against OFI Crete, where they won 3-0, while they also beat NFC Volos 2-1 away and thrashed Panserraikos FC 8-1 in the Greek Cup. They drew 1-1 with Asteras Tripolis in their earliest match of the five. Across the five games, AEK have scored 15 goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture between Manchester City and AEK Athens.

Standings

In the Champions League league phase, Manchester City currently sit in 17th position, while AEK Athens are placed 20th. Both sides find themselves in the lower half of the standings, giving this match added weight as each team looks to improve their position in a format where every point counts toward qualification for the knockout rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: