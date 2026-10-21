Champions League - Game Week 3 Oct 21, 2026 - 12:45 Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Today's game between Lille and Galatasaray will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

Lille vs Galatasaray is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo and DAZN. Details of how to access the match through each platform are listed below.

Lille host Galatasaray at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq in the UEFA Champions League. Both clubs arrive at this fixture under pressure, sitting in the bottom half of the league phase table and in need of points to keep their European campaigns alive.

Davide Ancelotti's Lille side have been inconsistent in the competition. A 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in their most recent Champions League outing was a sobering reminder of the gap between them and Europe's elite, and they will be eager to respond on home soil.

Galatasaray come into this match carrying their own wounds from Europe. Okan Buruk's side were dismantled 4-1 by Barcelona in Istanbul, a result that exposed defensive vulnerabilities and left their campaign in need of urgent repair.

The Turkish club do possess genuine attacking threat, with Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhen capable of punishing any side on their day. Leao, in particular, caught the eye even in defeat against Barcelona, drawing admiration from opposing players after that match.

Lille will take confidence from their domestic form and the familiarity of their own stadium. They have shown they can keep clean sheets and grind out results, as their 1-0 win over Le Havre in Ligue 1 demonstrated.

This is a fixture between two clubs who cannot afford further slip-ups if they want to remain in European contention. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Lille vs Galatasaray with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Davide Ancelotti is expected to name a side featuring Berke Ozer in goal, with a back four of Romain Perraud, Maxima Goffi, Alexsandro Ribeiro, and Nathan Ngoy. The midfield is projected to include Ngal Ayel Mukau, Nabil Bentaleb, and Benjamin Andre, with Dilane Bakwa, Hakon Arnar Haraldsson, and Olivier Giroud completing the projected XI. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture.

Okan Buruk's Galatasaray are expected to line up with Ugurcan Cakir between the posts, supported by Ismail Jakobs, Davinson Sanchez, Evren Eren Elmali, and Baris Alper Yilmaz in defence. Lucas Torreira and Mario Lemina are set to anchor the midfield alongside Yunus Akgun and Aleksey Batrakov, with Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhen leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been flagged for the away squad at this stage.

Form

Lille have recorded one win, one draw, and two defeats across their last four competitive matches, with a friendly win over Zulte Waregem also included in their recent five-game run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Brest in Ligue 1, while their heaviest recent result was a 3-0 loss to Arsenal in the Champions League. A 1-0 victory over Le Havre shows they are capable of defensive solidity, and they have scored five goals while conceding six across the five matches.

Galatasaray's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. They bounced back from their 4-1 loss to Barcelona with a 1-0 victory over Genclerbirligi in the Super Lig, their most recent result. A 3-3 draw with Pendikspor in a friendly and a 4-0 defeat to Trabzonspor earlier in the run reflect a side that has shown both attacking intent and defensive frailty. Across the five matches, they have scored eight goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data from recent meetings between Lille and Galatasaray is available at this time. Further historical context will be added closer to kick-off if records become available.

Standings

In the Champions League league phase, both clubs are placed in the lower reaches of the table, with Lille sitting just ahead of Galatasaray. Neither side can afford to fall further behind if they want to remain in contention for the knockout rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lille vs Galatasaray today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: