How to watch Lens vs Toulouse with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 1 - Game Week 11 Nov 21, 2026 - 14:45 Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Lens host Toulouse at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in a Ligue 1 fixture that carries real weight for both sides sitting in the bottom half of the table. With neither club in the form they would want, this match has the feel of a contest neither can afford to lose.

Lens have endured a rough stretch of results, winning just one of their last five across all competitions. A 9-1 hammering by Como in the Champions League was followed by a 1-2 Ligue 1 defeat to Marseille, and Didier Digard's side have conceded freely throughout. They sit 11th in Ligue 1 and need a response on home soil.

The injury list at Bollaert-Delelis is not helping matters. Lens are without several key personnel, which limits Digard's options and puts added pressure on those who are available to step up.

Toulouse arrive in slightly better shape, at least in recent weeks. Jens Berthel Askou's side beat Strasbourg 3-1 in their last outing and have taken seven points from their last five Ligue 1 matches. They sit 12th, one place below Lens, and will fancy their chances against a home side showing defensive frailty.

The head-to-head record between these clubs has tilted firmly in Lens's favour in recent meetings, with the hosts winning three of the last four competitive fixtures. Toulouse will need to break that pattern to take anything from Burgundy.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Lens vs Toulouse live, read on.

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