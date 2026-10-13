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Champions League
team-logoLens
Stade Bollaert-Delelis
team-logoSporting CP
Watch it on FuboWatch it on DAZN
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How to watch today's Lens vs Sporting CP Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, confirmed team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Lens vs Sporting CP
Lens
Sporting CP
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Lens and Sporting CP, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Today's game between Lens and Sporting CP will kick off at 12:45 p.m.

Lens vs Sporting CP is available to watch live in Canada via Fubo and DAZN. Check your preferred platform for regional availability and subscription details.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Lens vs Sporting CP lineups

3-4-2-1
Lens crest
Lens
RCL
page.match.formation.title
Sporting CP crest
Sporting CP
SCP
4-3-3
R. RisserR. Risserteam-logoK. Antonioteam-logoP. GaniouS. BaidooS. BaidooS. AbdulhamidS. Abdulhamidteam-logoJ. Kadileteam-logoM. UdolF. ThauvinF. ThauvinA. HaidaraA. Haidarateam-logoM. CuisanceF. IvanovicF. IvanovicKaique PereiraKaique PereiraE. QuaresmaE. QuaresmaM. AraujoM. AraujoI. FresnedaI. FresnedaG. InacioG. InacioI. DoumbiaI. DoumbiaS. AltimiraS. AltimiraJ. SimoesJ. SimoesL. SuarezL. SuarezG. CatamoG. CatamoN. IrankundaN. Irankunda
Sporting CP crest
Sporting CP
SCP
3-4-2-1
Lens

Starting XI

Sporting CP

Substitutes

Manager

  • Y. Cahuzac
  • R. Borges
Lens

Injuries and Suspensions

Sporting CP

Lens host Sporting CP at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in the UEFA Champions League, with both clubs looking to strengthen their position in the competition's league phase.

Lens come into this fixture under Yannick Cahuzac having shown they can compete at this level, but their domestic form in Ligue 1 has been a concern. Back-to-back league defeats earlier in the season exposed defensive fragility, and Cahuzac will need a sharper performance if Lens are to take points from a Sporting side currently sitting above them in the standings.

Sporting CP arrive in Lens in confident shape. Rui Borges has his side playing with purpose, and their 3-1 Champions League win over Galatasaray showed they are capable of handling the pressure of European nights. A 1-3 victory at Braga in Liga Portugal just days ago underlined that their form is no flash in the pan.

Sporting carry injury concerns into this match, with Nuno Santos and Rodrigo Zalazar both unavailable. Lens are also without Maik Nawrocki and Abdallah Sima, leaving both coaches to manage their squads carefully through a congested schedule.

In the Champions League standings, Sporting sit sixth while Lens are ninth, meaning the visitors have a chance to move further clear of the chasing pack while Lens need a result to keep their European ambitions alive.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Lens vs Sporting CP live, TV channel and stream options are listed below.

How to watch Lens vs Sporting CP with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Best budget
Surfshark logo

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  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
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  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
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Form

RCL

RCL - Form

FCL
L0-1
SLP
W2-3
LEM
D2-2
ASM
L2-1
OL
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SCP

SCP - Form

NAC
W2-0
GAL
W3-1
FAM
D1-1
ARO
D2-2
BRA
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Lens have taken two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Lyon in Ligue 1, and they also claimed a 3-2 away win against Slavia Prague in the Champions League. Their two defeats came against Monaco and Lorient in the league. Across those five matches, Lens have scored nine goals and conceded seven, a record that reflects both their attacking threat and defensive inconsistency.

Sporting CP have been in stronger form, winning three and drawing two of their last five outings without a defeat. Their most recent match ended in a 1-3 win at Braga in Liga Portugal, and they also beat Galatasaray 3-1 in the Champions League during that run. Two draws against Arouca and Famalicao were the only points dropped. Sporting have scored nine goals and conceded four across those five games, giving them a tighter defensive record than their opponents heading into this fixture.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Lens and Sporting CP has been provided for this fixture, and further historical record information is not available at this time.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
211062+44
D
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
211010+14
D
W
4
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
5
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
210152+33
L
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210141+33
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
11
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
14
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
16
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
21014403
W
L
17
VikingVikingVIK
21013303
W
L
18
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
21012203
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
21
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
20201102
D
D
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
23
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
201134-11
D
L
26
InterInterINT
201123-11
D
L
27
LilleLilleLIL
201123-11
D
L
28
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
201124-21
D
L
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
201114-31
D
L
30
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
31
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200213-20
L
L
32
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
33
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
34
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League league phase, Sporting CP sit sixth and Lens ninth, meaning Sporting arrive with a chance to push further into the top half of the table while Lens are chasing the points needed to keep their European campaign on track.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lens vs Sporting CP today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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