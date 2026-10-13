Champions League - Game Week 2 Oct 13, 2026 - 12:45 Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Today's game between Lens and Sporting CP will kick off at 12:45 p.m.

Lens vs Sporting CP is available to watch live in Canada via Fubo and DAZN. Check your preferred platform for regional availability and subscription details.

Lens host Sporting CP at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in the UEFA Champions League, with both clubs looking to strengthen their position in the competition's league phase.

Lens come into this fixture under Yannick Cahuzac having shown they can compete at this level, but their domestic form in Ligue 1 has been a concern. Back-to-back league defeats earlier in the season exposed defensive fragility, and Cahuzac will need a sharper performance if Lens are to take points from a Sporting side currently sitting above them in the standings.

Sporting CP arrive in Lens in confident shape. Rui Borges has his side playing with purpose, and their 3-1 Champions League win over Galatasaray showed they are capable of handling the pressure of European nights. A 1-3 victory at Braga in Liga Portugal just days ago underlined that their form is no flash in the pan.

Sporting carry injury concerns into this match, with Nuno Santos and Rodrigo Zalazar both unavailable. Lens are also without Maik Nawrocki and Abdallah Sima, leaving both coaches to manage their squads carefully through a congested schedule.

In the Champions League standings, Sporting sit sixth while Lens are ninth, meaning the visitors have a chance to move further clear of the chasing pack while Lens need a result to keep their European ambitions alive.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Lens vs Sporting CP live, TV channel and stream options are listed below.

How to watch Lens vs Sporting CP with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Form

Lens have taken two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Lyon in Ligue 1, and they also claimed a 3-2 away win against Slavia Prague in the Champions League. Their two defeats came against Monaco and Lorient in the league. Across those five matches, Lens have scored nine goals and conceded seven, a record that reflects both their attacking threat and defensive inconsistency.

Sporting CP have been in stronger form, winning three and drawing two of their last five outings without a defeat. Their most recent match ended in a 1-3 win at Braga in Liga Portugal, and they also beat Galatasaray 3-1 in the Champions League during that run. Two draws against Arouca and Famalicao were the only points dropped. Sporting have scored nine goals and conceded four across those five games, giving them a tighter defensive record than their opponents heading into this fixture.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Lens and Sporting CP has been provided for this fixture, and further historical record information is not available at this time.

Standings

In the Champions League league phase, Sporting CP sit sixth and Lens ninth, meaning Sporting arrive with a chance to push further into the top half of the table while Lens are chasing the points needed to keep their European campaign on track.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lens vs Sporting CP today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: